The sophomore struck out 10 in a complete-game effort that saw the Mustangs take down top-seeded Holy Names 7-0.

It took all season, but Redmond discovered its softball team can play defense, too.

The Mustangs blended smart fielding with its reliable pitching to defeat top-seeded Holy Names 7-0 for the Class 3A SeaKing District title on Friday at the Southwest Athletic Complex. Both teams advance to the state tournament.

“This was one of the most competitive games we’ve played all year,” said Redmond coach Alison Mitchell, whose Mustangs (21-4) were seeded second in the tournament. “It was a lot of fun to get tested like that before state.”

Redmond pitcher Kiki Milloy, the sophomore daughter of former Husky and Seahawks safety Lawyer Milloy, pitched her third straight complete game Friday and was a little weary against Holy Names. Milloy threw 138 pitches, giving up six hits and striking out 10.

Redmond freshman Audrey Walker had some key defensive plays at shortstop as Holy Names (22-4) left eight runners on base.

“This was the first time that a team has really hit off of me,” Milloy said. “I knew my teammates had my back and they did. They got those outs for me when I wasn’t throwing strikes or when I threw the ball where (Holy Names) could hit it. The adrenaline was rushing.”

At the plate, Milloy ignited a rough pitching night for Holy Names sophomore Logan Luebbe. The latter was worked over in the fifth inning, giving up five runs on six hits.

“Our warm-ups definitely showed that we were ready today,” Walker said. “We were super focused, only talking about softball and not getting distracted. That led into how the game went.”

Milloy started the fifth with a single to left field. Walker had a two-run double while teammate Lindsay Tsujikawa had a two-run single in the inning.

“They got to our pitcher,” Cougars coach Jerry Millsap, said. “They’re just good. It’s not frustrating. When a defense bears down, it’s difficult with that type of pitcher (Milloy) to put the ball into play. But I think we did marvelous, being No. 2 is a great accomplishment for this team from where we started.”

Redmond and Holy Names are loaded with underclassmen and had similar stretches where inexperience showed.

The coaches expect to see each other again at state. Redmond is making its fourth straight trip while Holy Names is returning for the first time since 2013.

“Kiki gutted it out,” Mitchell said. “She’s running for herself and hitting for herself. So, you could tell she was a little fatigued, but she gives everything to the team. We’re very young, but I’m impressed with how the defense has responded. I’m looking forward to state.”