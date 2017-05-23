State tournaments in all classifications are under way.
Adithi Anand is continuing her impressive postseason run in girls golf.
The Redmond freshman shot a 69 at Canyon Lakes’ par-72 course in Kennewick to open the Class 3A state tournament on Tuesday. Anand is second on the leaderboard to Central Kitsap sophomore Brittany Kwon, who has three-stroke lead over Anand to lead the group of 40 to make the cut for Wednesday’s final round.
Kwon won the state title last year. Anand is a suitable challenger, entering the tournament as the Class 3A district girls champion.
Redmond junior Connor Golembeski had a great showing in the Class 3A boys state golf tournament. He shot a 68 to share the lead with Stanwood senior Quinton Borseth after the opening round at Columbia Point Golf Course in Richland.
Borseth placed 17th last year.
In the Class 4A boys state tournament, Olympia senior Riley Killip has a one-stroke lead over Bellarmine Prep junior Joe Highsmith after one round at MeadowWood Golf Course in Liberty Lake. Killip shot a 66 to lead 41 golfers to make the cut.
Bellarmine Prep is the seven-time defending boys team state champion. Its girls team is the two-time defending champ, but Davis sophomore Cassie Kim is the leader after shooting a 70 on Tuesday.
Liberty (Issaquah) junior Chase McIntosh is tied with Othello freshman Patrick Azevedo atop the Class 2A leaderboard.
The duo shot a 73 at Creek at Qualchan Golf Course in Spokane.
