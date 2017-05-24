The Redmond girls team finished second in the Class 3A tournament behind Mercer Island.

Redmond won its first boys golf team state championship Wednesday.

The Mustangs topped the Class 3A tournament field with a final score of 80.5 points at Columbia Point Golf Course in Richland. Capital (61) and Kamiakian (56) rounded out the leaders in team standings.

Redmond junior Connor Golembeski led his team with a 74 on Wednesday for a two-day total of 142 to place third individually.

Fort Vancouver senior Spencer Tibbits won the Class 3A title. He followed up his opening-round 69 to shoot 68 on Wednesday for his third state championship.

Redmond freshman Adithi Anand placed second in the girls Class 3A tournament. She shot a two-day total of 147 at Canyon Lakes Golf Course in Kennewick. Central Kitsap sophomore Brittany Kwon (143) won the title, her second straight.

Mercer Island won the Class 3A girls team title with a score of 82. Interlake (77) and Redmond (73.5) followed in the standings.

Bellarmine Prep continued its reign over the Class 4A boys and girls state-tournament field. The girls won their eighth straight team title with a two-day total of 163.75 at MeadowWood Golf Course in Liberty Lake.

Camas (67.75) and Kamiak (61.5) rounded out the top three in the team standings.

Bellarmine Prep’s boys team won its third state championship with a 107.5 to best Gonzaga Prep (87.5) and Kamiak (74) at Liberty Lake Golf Course.

Liberty (Issaquah) won the boys Class 2A team championship. Patriots junior Chase McIntosh placed second to Othello freshman Patrick Azevedo for the individual title at Creek at Qualchan Golf Course in Spokane.

East Valley of Yakima won the Class 2A girls title by 30 points over the Liberty girls. Ephrata’s Kenedee Peters led with a two-day 146.