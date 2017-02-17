The top-ranked wrestlers cruised into Saturday’s semifinals with a pair of easy wins at the Tacoma Dome.

TACOMA — Coming into Mat Classic as the top-ranked wrestler in the state can be a lot of pressure, but it didn’t seem to bother Stanwood’s Mason Phillips or Meadowdale’s Liam Ball.

Both wrestlers, Phillips at 145 pounds and Ball at 182, won two matches on Friday to advance to Saturday’s Class 3A semifinals — and neither were really challenged.

Ball pinned O’Dea’s Miles Krauter in 4 minutes, 31 seconds to advance to the quarterfinals where he beat Mountain View’s Alton Culver 10-1.

Despite cruising through both matches, Ball still believes he has room to improve before he meets Yelm’s Derrick Platt in the semifinals.

“I think I dominated from the top, but I’m a little frustrated with my ability to turn people,” Ball said. “I’m definitely going to have to think about that tonight and work on that before going into my semifinals match.”

Ball is seeking to reach the finals in his senior year just like his older brother, Ciaran, who did so for Meadowdale in 2014 at 195 pounds. Ciaran came up short in the title match, which provides even more motivation for Liam to win this year.

“I like bragging rights,” he said. “There is always a slight competition between us, whether it’s SAT scores, or grades or wrestling, so I mean that definitely motivates me just a little bit more to win it.”

If Ball is able to get past Platt in the semifinals, he expects to see second-ranked JJ Dixon in the final.

“We’ve wrestled a lot of the same kids at different tournaments,” Ball said. “I think it’s going to be a good match.”

Phillips path to the semifinals was just as impressive. He scored a technical fall (17-2) over North Central’s Cameron Bowerman in the first round and pinned Bonney Lake’s Ryan Shaffer in 1:50 to advance to the semifinals where he will face fifth-ranked Seth Wahto of Peninsula.

“I felt good,” Phillips said. “I wasn’t cutting too much weight, so I didn’t have a loss of energy. When I was out there I felt pretty good.”

Phillips, a junior, improved to 22-0 this season and 45-0 for his career. He won the state championship at 138 pounds as a sophomore but was unable to compete at Mat Classic his freshman year due to a torn ACL. Phillips is hopeful he can repeat this year and cap off his career next season as an undefeated three-time champion.

“I wish I could be a four-time champ, but the ACL injury stopped that,” he said. “The next best thing I could do is win three of them. The goal is to win, and I definitely want to keep winning and not have a loss on my record.”

Notes

• Dalton Young, a senior from Lakeside-Nine Mile Falls near Spokane, won his first match by pin in 12 seconds and his second match by pin in 3:49. If Young wins the championship tomorrow he will become the first four-time state champ in state history to finish his career undefeated.

• Senior Clai Quintanilla of North Central High School in Spokane won both of his matches on Friday as he seeks to become a four-time state champion.

• Sultan is fourth in the 1A team standings with 60.5 points. The Turks are behind first-place Granger (114 points), second-place Colville (84.5) and third-place Deer Park (74.5).

• Arlington’s Gavin Rork, who is ranked first in 3A at 138 pounds, was upset by Kelso’s Christian Freund in the quarterfinals, 8-6.

• Cedarcrest’s Parker McBride, the top-ranked wrestler in 2A at 113 pounds, was upset in the quarterfinals by White River freshman Gabe Hawthorne by a score of 10-5.