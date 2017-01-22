The Vikings, who sit behind Nathan Hale and Garfield in the Metro League standings, are hoping to get on the same page at the Montverde Academy Invitational Tournament.

Uncertainty isn’t a good feeling this late in the basketball season. But that’s how Rainier Beach coach Mike Bethea feels in the midst of his team’s three-game win streak.

“As we’re coming down the stretch, it’s not even about being on the same page,” Bethea said of the communication with his team. “You’ve got to be in the same paragraph and the same sentence as your coach. Period. Right now, we’re not even in the same chapter. We’re in the book, but we’re not in the same chapter.”

Bethea hopes getting out of town will be a remedy. The No. 4 Vikings (11-3, 10-2 Metro) are headed to Florida this week to play in the 16th annual Montverde Academy Invitational Tournament (MAIT).

Rainier Beach opens the eight-team tournament against Philadelphia’s Imhotep Charter, which is ranked 13th in the country, according to MaxPreps.com. Teams are guaranteed three games in the double-elimination tourney.

“It’s going to be a good measuring stick for us,” Bethea said. The Vikings are the defending Class 3A state champions. A repeat could be a struggle because of inconsistencies.

Beach lost to No. 1 Nathan Hale 74-61 in its third game of the season and 64-60 to Garfield on Jan. 13. Fourth-quarter breakdowns were an issue in both games. Bethea also suspects lack of conditioning played a part.

“The defensive intensity is there, we just don’t know how to finish games,” he said. “And I noticed some of the guys have a tendency to get tired and they make tired mistakes. Teams are shooting too many free throws. Those are some things we’re going to clean up. … We’ll get there because they want to do it.”

Garfield-Hale rematch hot ticket

ESPN is returning to Seattle, this time to televise a big Metro League showdown featuring Nathan Hale (15-0, 10-0 Metro) at Garfield (14-2, 11-0) on Friday. The game is a rematch of Hale’s 87-64 win against Garfield in the semifinals of the Les Schwab Invitational in Hillsboro, Ore., on Dec. 29.

Raiders senior Michael Porter Jr., who was recently named a McDonald’s All-American, had 34 points, 20 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block against the Bulldogs.

Garfield played without point guard Daejon Davis, who had a sprained left wrist. He’s back in the lineup and eager to host Hale, whose coach — Brandon Roy — starred at Garfield from 1998-2002.

The 7:30 p.m. game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Streaking Eagles want Hale

Federal Way, the two-time defending state champs, broke the Class 4A state record for consecutive wins Wednesday. The Eagles have won 61 straight games, surpassing Ferris’ record of 59 set from 2006-08. According to MaxPreps.com, it has the longest active winning streak in the nation.

The Eagles, ranked No. 1 in its classification, want to play the other top teams in the state. Naturally that means Nathan Hale. The Raiders play in Class 3A, so a sanctioned game is unlikely.

“I feel like we’re the best team in the state,” Federal Way senior guard Marcus Stephens said recently. “I know a lot of guys on the (Hale) team. When we connect, we’re all competitive, so I’ve gotten into plenty of arguments about the topic.”

Federal Way’s last loss was against Bellevue 80-58 in 2015.

“I took responsibility for that loss because we played four games in six nights at that time,” Federal Way coach Jerome Collins said. “We didn’t press or run anything, a lot of people don’t know that.”

Collins admits he’d like to play Hale, too, “but our focus was as it is now, win the next game.”

Notes

• Garfield coach Ed Haskins collected his 200th career win on Friday. The Bulldogs defeated Ingraham 90-54.

• Lakeside star Kallin Spiller surpassed 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds for her high-school career. The Seattle University commit, who will also play volleyball for the Redhawks, is averaging 19.6 points and 15.3 rebounds per game for the Lions.