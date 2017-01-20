No. 10 Panthers stayed closed until No. 4 Vikings got going in fourth quarter.

No. 4 Rainier Beach’s game against No. 10 Seattle Prep was a little like it’s final play.

Senior forward Kevin Porter Jr. had the ball and, unguarded, planned a showy dunk. Instead he slipped and missed at the rim. Fans chuckled, one of many botched plays for both teams Friday.

Porter had enough highlights in the fourth quarter to pace the Vikings to a 68-57 Metro League win.

“Some coaches would view that as trying to show them up,” Rainier Beach coach Mike Bethea said of the play. “It isn’t even the missed dunk, even if he had made it, it’s not the right play. Those are the things I’m more disappointed in because we have some veterans that played on the championship team last year. … Unfortunately at this point in the season we have guys who are struggling with what it is that I want. I have faith that we’ll get consistent over 32 minutes. But we got the win.”

Prep inched within 56-50 after a floater by senior guard Aaron Nettles with 3:10 remaining. Beach responded with a putback by junior Fred Roberson. Porter had a steal and passed it to Roberson for a layin to make the lead 58-50.

Porter added two buckets of his own to regain control of the game for the Vikings.

“We usually come out aggressive, but we started getting early foul calls,” said Porter, who finished with 13 points. “We had to adjust to what the refs were calling and that slowed us down. The fourth quarter, we adjusted really well and started pushing more and not letting them get back in their defense. We never panicked, though, just found a way to win.”

Rainier Beach (10-3, 10-2 Metro) is the defending Class 3A state champions. The team hasn’t mirrored last year’s winning squad. It already has losses to top teams Nathan Hale and Garfield. The win against Seattle Prep keeps Beach in play for homecourt advantage during the early rounds of the postseason.

Prep (12-3, 8-3) was led by Nettles, who had a game-high 22 points.

“This is actually a big win because it puts us at the top of our division,” said Vikings guard Khalil Shabazz, who finished with 14 points. “It boosts our confidence and makes us more confident as we come together as a team. Metro is tough and we have a lot of new guys on our team. They don’t know the culture of Rainier Beach and how we play. We’ve got to mesh them in. When we get it going, we should be able to win state.”