Beach, which had lost to the Bulldogs twice in the regular season, earns 66-57 victory.

BELLEVUE – This time the Rainier Beach High School boys basketball team was determined not to cough this one up.

In the previous two meetings with Metro League rival, Garfield, the Vikings built big leads, but didn’t close the deal.

This time Rainier Beach built that big cushion but was able to keep the margin inflated down the stretch to score a 66-57 win over the second-ranked Bulldogs in Tuesday’s to qualify for regionals at the 3A Sea-King District quarterfinals at Bellevue College.

It simply came down to taking care of the ball and making better decisions for the Vikings (19-6) in scoring the third-time’s-a-charm triumph. Beach’s trio of N’Kiel Nelson (20 points), Kahlil Shabazz (19) and Kevin Porter Jr. (17) combined for 56 points.

“Coach [Mike Bethea] was getting [on us at halftime], making sure we don’t drop the lead,” said Shabazz, who scored seven points in the fourth quarter and hit 3 of 4 free throws in the final 36.2 seconds. “Because that’s exactly what we did the last two games [with Garfield]. He made sure we didn’t do it a third time.”

Shabazz plays AAU on Seattle Rotary with teammate Kevin Porter Jr. and Garfield’s Daejon Davis and Jaylen Nowell. For now, Shabazz and Porter Jr. own bragging rights.

“It’s always competitive and we call each other and talk smack,” Shabazz said. “It’s bragging rights and we’re trying to get to state and that’s what is most important right now.”

Beach faces the Seattle Prep-Bellevue winner on Thursday in the district semifinals at 4:45 p.m. at Bellevue College. Garfield drops in the consolation bracket and meets the Seattle Prep-Bellevue loser on Friday at 3 p.m. at Bellevue College.

With this season’s introduction of RPI rankings by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA), Beach had more at stake as No. 9 seed. Garfield came in as a protected No. 2 RPI team and the top eight teams earn a trip to the first round of state.

Beach and Garfield always come ready for each other.

“It’s always going to be a good one, because it’s the ‘Hood Classic,’ so it’s always going to be competitive and the fans always going to be in the game every time,” Shabazz said. “Every time we played [this season], we’ve gone up on a big lead. This time we took control and didn’t let them come back. That’s basically what happened the last two games. We kept letting them come back. They just kept scoring and ended up winning those games at the end.”

Beach was firing on all cylinders in transition in first half, opening a 31-15 lead with 4:53 left in the second quarter on Kevin Porter Jr.’s fastbreak layin. Garfield pulled within 31-22, but the Vikings stretched it to 37-22 with six points in a row.

The Bulldogs got a three-point play from University of Washington commit Nowell with 4.6 seconds left to get to 38-31 at halftime. Nowell finished with nine points and Davis, another UW commit, had eight as Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar looked on standing in courtside corner.

Garfield got as close as 44-40 as Eddie Turner, who finished with 13 points, hit a 15-foot jumper from the right side with 3:31 to go in the third quarter. Beach used a 6-0 spurt to hike its lead to 63-50 with 1:03 left in the game and it looked it was take a miracle for the Bulldogs to come back a third time on their rivals.

“The last times we played them, we just didn’t take care of the basketball,” Bethea said. “We had a 16-point lead at halftime the first time and then got down 10 in the third quarter. We just did a better job of not giving them ball. That’s what it was.”

The Bulldogs looked like they might have a hangover from a 91-58 loss in the Metro championship game last Friday and didn’t start competing until they had dug themselves a big hole early.

Garfield beat Beach twice earlier this season, first in the regular season 64-60 on Jan. 13 at home and then 76-70 in the Metro League tournament semifinals on Feb. 8 at Hec Edmundson Pavilion.

“If we continue to win, we’ll have a bye in the first round of state and that’s what we want,” Shabazz said.

Girls quarterfinals (winner to regionals)

West Seattle 64, Garfield 63

Sophomore Jasmine Gayles sank a pair of free throws with 18.9 seconds remaining to help the Wildcats (17-7) preserve the winner-to-regional victory.

Tamia Mobley scored on a putback with 4.3 seconds left to cut the West Seattle lead to one and the Bulldogs (16-7) stole the ensuing inbounds pass for one last chance to win. Mobley missed a three from the right short and the Bulldogs rebounded after the final buzzer.

West Seattle advances to meet the winner of the Seattle Prep-Bellevue quarterfinal in the district semifinals on Thursday at 3 p.m. at Bellevue College. Garfield meets the Seattle Prep-Bellevue loser on Friday at 4:45 p.m. at Bellevue College.

Sophomore Jenna McPhee led the winners with 20 points and Gayles added 15. The Wildcats hit 6 of 6 free throws in the final 1:45 to seal the win.

Garfield sophomore Samaiyah Tolliver poured in 25 points on the strength of five three-pointers. Tolliver tallied 10 points in the fourth quarter to help keep her team close.