The nationally ranked Vikings hit five home runs to top the Conquerors 9-4 in the West Central/Southwest bi-district title game.

Puyallup defeated Kentwood 9-4 to win the Class 4A West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament championship on Saturday at Art Wright Field in Kent.

Puyallup is on a 21-game winning streak and entered USA Today’s Super 25 baseball rankings this week for the first time this season, appearing at No. 24. The Vikings are No. 1 in Class 4A in the Washington Baseball Poll.

The Vikings (21-2) weren’t discriminatory hitters against the Conquerors. Seniors Zack Larson and Tallon Yerbury had two home runs apiece against two different Kentwood pitchers. Puyallup hit five home runs.

Larson’s solo homer to left field in the fourth inning against Kentwood starting pitcher Matt Franceschina ignited the scoring. Yerbury had a home run two batters later in the inning. Senior outfielder Henry Search added his own home run to close the five-run inning.

In the fifth, Larson and Yerbury repeated the heroics against Kentwood relief pitcher Chase Martin, Yerbury with a three-run homer.

The Vikings were without star pitcher Michael Newstrom due to undisclosed reasons. But it didn’t matter as senior Michael Spellacy pitched six innings, giving up one run on four hits with six strikeouts and walking two batters in 96 pitches.

Kentwood (16-6), which had its eight-game winning streak snapped, scored three runs on four hits in the seventh inning.

Puyallup already clinched its 10th straight state tournament berth with a win against Auburn Riverside on Tuesday. Kentwood also advances to the regional round of the state tournament, which is Saturday.