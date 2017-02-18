The senior finishes a perfect season with a 36-0 record with 31 pins.

TACOMA – When the dream become reality, there was a huge smile and then the tears began to flow for Ally de la Cruz.

All the talk was done and finally Kamiak High School had a state champion in wrestling as de la Cruz became the first boy or girl in school history to accomplish the feat.

The confident de la Cruz, who took second at 145 last season, left little suspense as she methodically worked for a pin of Sequim senior Alma Mendoza in the 155-pound final on Saturday’s final day of Mat Classic XXIX state wrestling tournament at the Tacoma Dome.

De la Cruz, a junior, capped a 36-0 season with her 31st pin and looked like the kind of talent poised for an encore as a senior.

“Being a state champion, it means everything to me,” de la Cruz said with extreme emotion. “It’s what I’ve been working for. I’ve placed third and then second last year. There’s only one more spot. I was just more confident.

“I knew what I did worked. I went into that (final) match just confident.”

Three of her four wins at state were by pin, including the one over Mendoza in 3:35 in the championship bout.

In the girls team race, the state title came down to the last title bout of the night at 235 pounds with Federal Way’s Mariah Stewart needing a pin over Washougal’s Abby Lees to tie for the crown. Trailing 97-91 to Yelm, a pin from Stewart would’ve provided six team points, but instead Lees pulled of a fall in 1:29.

Federal Way coach Travis Mango consoled a “heartbroken” Stewart afterward.

“I try to look at coaching as more than wins and losses, but don’t get me wrong, this one hurts,” said Mango after his team narrowly missed bringing home the school’s first state title in girls wrestling. “But we will rebound and (Stewart) will rebound and be better because of it.”

Jefferson senior Jasmine Pleasants put a nice bookend on her four-year career with the Raiders, starting and finishing it with state titles. Pleasants scored a 6-3 decision over Lakes’ Sienna Ramirez in the 140 final, notching a two-point reversal and a two-point near fall to take control in the second period.

“This is what I’ve been working for all year,” said Pleasants, who won at 112 as a freshman in 2014, was second at 130 last season and sat out with a torn ligament in her right elbow in 2015. “It definitely wasn’t easy, but I just went into the match really ready, so I kind of expected the outcome.”

Federal Way senior Tally Thomas went out a state champion at 170, following up two seasons as a state placer with a 31-1 record. Thomas pinned Aylin Bautista of Sunnyside in 4:43 to end her career in style.

“To be a kid who never wrestled until she was a freshman, to be a four-time state qualifier and three-time state placer, I don’t have the words to explain how proud of her I am,” Mango said. “She’s a warrior, through and through.”

Note

• Puyallup senior Brooklyn Bartelson finally secured a state title after four tries – including a pair of runner-up finishes and a third – as she won the 120-pound crown. With her 3-1 triumph over Battle Ground senior Sierra Joner, Bartelson joined her four-time state-champion sister, Jordyn, as a state champion.