YAKIMA — Nate Whitaker scored 25 points and Zillah raced past Freeman 69-53 to capture the Class 1A boys state title on Saturday night.

With a sea of orange blanketing one side of the SunDome to support the Leopards, Zillah built a 12-point lead in the first half and rolled to the championship.

Whitaker made 11 of 19 shots and the Leopards shot 49 percent. Trey Delp added 10 points in the victory.

• King’s claimed third place with a 55-43 win over No. 2 seed Lynden Christian thanks to Luke Wicks’ 18 points and 18 rebounds.

• Mount Baker sisters Jessica and Stephanie Soares combined for 19 points and 22 rebounds, and Mount Baker won its first Class 1A state title, rallying for a 45-44 win over Cashmere.

• Bellevue Christian lost to Lynden Christian 50-35 in the Class 1A girls fourth/sixth-place title game.

Lynden takes 2A

YAKIMA — Unlike last year’s second-place finish, Lynden sealed the Class 2A state girls title with a 44-36 win over Burlington-Edison.

Lynden was led by senior standout guard Elisa Kooiman, who scored 14 points with 12 rebounds.

• White River fell to Wapato 67-48 in the girls fourth/sixth-place game.

• Foss won the Class 2A state title, beating Selah 83-73. It’s the first state title for the Falcons since 2000.

SC wins 1B

SPOKANE — Lucas Dykstra scored 13 points as Sunnyside Christian (26-3) beat Lummi Nation 47-40 to win the Class 1B boys state championship.

Trazil Lane scored 15 points to lead Lummi Nation (23-5), but was his team’s only player in double figures.

• Muckleshoot Tribal lost in the boys fourth/sixth-place game to Yakama Nation Tribal 49-40.

• Shania Graham scored 23 points, and Republic beat Almira-Coulee-Hartline 51-29 to win the Class 1B girls state title.

Graham was 9 of 18, including four three-pointers, and grabbed nine rebounds for Republic (25-2).

Davenport rules 2B

SPOKANE — Sydney Abbott scored 17 points to lead Davenport to a 56-37 victory over Kalama in the Class 2B girls state championship on Saturday night.

Gale Lilje added 15 points for Davenport (22-5). Parker Esary had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Kalama (24-3).

• Brock Ravet scored 46 (15 of 24) as Kittitas held on to claim the boys Class 2B title by beating Liberty of Spangle 72-69.