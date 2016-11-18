High School SportsPhoto & VideoPhotographySports Photos: Woodinville, Sumner collide in 4A football semifinal showdown Originally published November 18, 2016 at 8:47 pmUpdated November 18, 2016 at 10:08 pm Photos: Woodinville, Sumner collide in 4A football semifinal showdownBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Goooaaal! State soccer semifinal photos Photos: Skyline defeats Mount Rainier, 41-7 Photos: Lake Stevens cruises past rival Monroe, win 42-3 Related Stories In defensive battle, Camas finds way to score on Skyline in 4A state semifinal Bellevue advances to 3A state soccer title game with upset win over Seattle Prep Sumner edged out Woodinville 16-13 in a class 4A semifinal game played in Puyallup. Share story By Logan RielySeattle Times staff photographer Related Stories In defensive battle, Camas finds way to score on Skyline in 4A state semifinal November 18, 2016 Bellevue advances to 3A state soccer title game with upset win over Seattle Prep November 18, 2016 Friday night preps: Sumner overcomes absence of Wedington, Bellevue soccer to title game November 18, 2016 Meadowdale resurrects ‘Cardiac Kids’ in state football quest November 18, 2016 More Photo Galleries Goooaaal! State soccer semifinal photos Photos: Skyline defeats Mount Rainier, 41-7 Photos: Lake Stevens cruises past rival Monroe, win 42-3 Logan Riely View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryIn defensive battle, Camas finds way to score on Skyline in 4A state semifinal Previous StoryBellevue advances to 3A state soccer title game with upset win over Seattle Prep
