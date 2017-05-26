High School SportsPhoto & VideoPhotographySports Photos: State Track Championships — Friday Originally published May 26, 2017 at 7:34 pm The second day of the Washington State Track and Field Meet at Mount Tahoma Stadium in Tacoma, Wash. Friday, May 26, 2017. Share story By Erika SchultzSeattle Times photographer Related Stories Poll: Which will be your No. 1 sports-viewing choice on Memorial Day weekend? May 26, 2017 Seasoned Snohomish faces newcomer Roosevelt for 3A state soccer title May 26, 2017 Kentlake’s ‘unlikely’ run continues as it beats Kentwood for spot in 4A baseball title game May 26, 2017 Washington high school state coverage: Live updates for baseball, softball, boys’ soccer, tennis and track & field May 26, 2017 More Photo Galleries Photos: Kentlake defeats rival Kentwood, 5-4, advances to 4A Championship game Erika Schultz: eschultz@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryPoll: Which will be your No. 1 sports-viewing choice on Memorial Day weekend?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.