Photo & VideoPhotographySports Photos: Kentlake defeats rival Kentwood, 5-4, advances to 4A Championship game Originally published May 26, 2017 at 5:07 pm Kentlake defeated rival Kentwood, 5-4, to advance to Saturday's 4A Championship game against Puyallup Friday, May 26, 2017. Share story By Dean RutzSeattle Times photographer Related Stories Washington high school state coverage: Live updates for baseball, softball, boys’ soccer, tennis and track & field May 26, 2017 Mercer Island expects big things from 5-6 Noah Hsue in quest for 3A baseball crown May 25, 2017 Holy Names’ Jordan Oakes records best time in state this season in winning third 1,600 title May 25, 2017 Roosevelt and Garfield meet in all-Metro Class 3A boys soccer state semifinal May 25, 2017 Dean Rutz View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryWashington high school state coverage: Live updates for baseball, softball, boys’ soccer, tennis and track & field
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.