High School SportsPhoto & VideoPhotographySports Photos: Gig Harbor defeates Southridge to win 3A championship Originally published May 27, 2017 at 9:40 pm Photos: Gig Harbor defeates Southridge to win 3A championshipBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Puyallup beats Kentlake to win 4A baseball championship Photos from the 2017 Washington state track and field meet Photos: Mercer Island falls to Southridge, 5-4 Related Stories Powerful Puyallup puts end to Kentlake’s unlikely state baseball run, wins Class 4A title Todd Beamer captures first 4A soccer title, first crown in any sport Share story By Dean RutzSeattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Powerful Puyallup puts end to Kentlake’s unlikely state baseball run, wins Class 4A title May 27, 2017 Todd Beamer captures first 4A soccer title, first crown in any sport May 27, 2017 O’Dea’s Evan Mafilas nearly pulls of sweep of sprint events at state track and field meet May 27, 2017 Archbishop Murphy cruises to third straight 2A boys soccer title May 27, 2017 More Photo Galleries Photos: Puyallup beats Kentlake to win 4A baseball championship Photos from the 2017 Washington state track and field meet Photos: Mercer Island falls to Southridge, 5-4 Dean Rutz View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryPowerful Puyallup puts end to Kentlake’s unlikely state baseball run, wins Class 4A title
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.