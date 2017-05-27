High School SportsPhoto & VideoPhotographySports Photos from the 2017 Washington state track and field meet Originally published May 27, 2017 at 7:16 pmUpdated May 27, 2017 at 7:52 pm Photos from the 2017 Washington state track meetBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Puyallup beats Kentlake to win 4A baseball championship Photos: Mercer Island falls to Southridge, 5-4 Photos: State Track and Field Championships — Friday Related Stories State Roundup: Caleb Perry powers King’s to Class 1A state boys track title Overlake sends longtime coach Bob Bristol into retirement with another Class 1A state soccer title High schools from around the area competed at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma on Saturday. Share story By Erika SchultzSeattle Times staff photographer Related Stories State Roundup: Caleb Perry powers King’s to Class 1A state boys track title May 27, 2017 Overlake sends longtime coach Bob Bristol into retirement with another Class 1A state soccer title May 27, 2017 Roosevelt captures first state boys soccer title over Snohomish May 27, 2017 Woodinville caps perfect season by beating Puyallup for Class 4A state softball title May 27, 2017 More Photo Galleries Photos: Puyallup beats Kentlake to win 4A baseball championship Photos: Mercer Island falls to Southridge, 5-4 Photos: State Track and Field Championships — Friday Erika Schultz View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryPhotos: Puyallup beats Kentlake to win 4A baseball championship Previous StoryState Roundup: Caleb Perry powers King’s to Class 1A state boys track title
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.