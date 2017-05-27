The Owls, who completed a sweep of the boys and girls state soccer crowns, beat Wahluke 1-0 to end the 24-year career of their coach.

SUMNER — The Overlake Owls sent longtime coach Bob Bristol into retirement with a state championship.

Senior defender Nathan Cunningham provided the lone goal in the first half as Overlake topped Wahluke of Mattawa 1-0 in the Class 1A state championship match at Sunset Chev Stadium.

Bristol, who finished his 24th season at Overlake, told his team after the triumph of his intentions to call it quits.

“It couldn’t be any better for him,” Cunningham said. “He’s everything. He’s our heart and soul. You know he always finds a way to inspire us. I love him dearly. There’s just a connection between me and him and the whole team.”

Cunningham was in the right place at the right time to give the Owls a 1-0 lead in added time of the 40th minute. Cunningham redirected with the toe of his right foot off a corner kick from Esteban Sanchez at the near post, slipping a shot just inside the left post to break the scoreless tie.

“Basically, all season I’ve been telling my teammates I can go up and score those corners and it didn’t work out until today,” said Cunningham, who watched his brother, Travis, fall in the 1A final as a senior in 2010. “I just looked over to Esteban and told him to go front post and I just managed to get my toe to it. I stubbed my toe a little bit, but it worked out. It was right out on my big toe.

“It just went top corner perfectly.”

Wahluke (16-7-0) was denied the school’s sixth state title in school history. For the Owls (14-1-4), they put the school’s fourth state championship in the trophy case for boys soccer in eight championship match appearances. Three of Overlake’s titles have been under Bristol.

It also gave the Owls a Class 1A state soccer sweep as the girls team won the title in the fall.

“I’ve known most of the year but didn’t say anything,” said Bristol, who could be seen cupping his face to fight back tears during trophy presentation. “To finish on this is incredible. To come back a second day [in the Final Four] is just so hard. And we haven’t had hot days [85 degrees] like this.

“For them to do this took a lot of courage and fortitude, just desire. We had some great leadership.”

Bristol had a brain tumor removed about a month before the Owls lost 3-0 Wahluke in the 2010 final. During the 2012 season, his father battled pancreatic cancer as his team beat Chelan 1-0 in a shootout for the 1A title.

Wahluke nearly scored in the 30th minute when Tony Espindola volleyed a shot over the cross bar from out front of the goal.

Lucas Rojas, the Owls’ second-half goalkeeper after entering for starter Luke Brezak, made a leaping save of a bouncing ball in the 80th minute to keep a clean sheet. Tony Espindola ran onto the ball near Rojas, a sophomore, and nearly got a head on it. Then, Rojas grabbed a cross from Wahluke later in added time to preserve the win.

“It was one of those games where I thought we could get another [goal],” Bristol said. “I really did. We knew [Wahluke] was kicking it through and our guys knew that. We were just too tired to convert at the other end. We were possessing in their end.”

Note

• Colin Wood tallied the game-winning goal in the 76th minute as The Bush School (16-2-2) took third place and posted the school’s best finish since it was second in 1988 by beating Cascade (20-2-2) of Leavenworth 2-1.