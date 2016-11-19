The Owls end the season as it began, with a win over La Salle. The second win, 3-0, came in the Class 1A state championship game.

The Overlake girls soccer team started and ended its season against the La Salle Lightning.

The Owls, who topped La Salle 2-0 in their first game of the season on Sept. 9, once again got the best of the Lightning (18-4-1) Saturday in their biggest game of the year. Overlake scored in the seventh minute and dominated possession as the Owls cruised to a 3-0 victory in the Class 1A state title game at Shoreline Stadium.

“It feels pretty incredible,” Overlake coach Sally Goodspeed said. “We worked really, really hard to get to this point and it worked out. It hasn’t really sunk in.”

Overlake scored in the seventh minute when sophomore Alex Hobbs dribbled past four defenders and fired a shot. La Salle goalkeeper Erika Ledesma saved the shot, but it was deflected right to Janna Basra who redirected it into the goal to give the Owls an early lead.

The Owls added to their lead in the final two minutes of the first half, with a goal by Jaquelin Nordhoff from about 25 yards out. Sarena Home added an insurance goal for Overlake (20-1) in the 42nd minute after she had her first two shots deflected by La Salle defenders, but she was able to find the back of the net on the third try.

“I’m in shock right now. I’m so, so proud of my team,” said Julia Noble, one of four seniors for the Owls. “ … They’re incredible. It’s great to see them succeeding.”

Hobbs, who had seven shots, didn’t stop sprinting toward the goal until the final minutes, when the sophomore had to be carried off the field after a collision with Ledesma.

An Overlake assistant coach carried the injured Hobbs on her back across the field to join her teammates in the postgame celebration.

“She was incredible,” Goodspeed said of Hobbs. “She’s been incredible all season. She just never gives up on a ball and you saw that. It’s pretty fun to have her around to do that.”

Overlake finishes the season with just one loss — a 1-0 defeat to King’s on Nov. 5 in the playoffs. The Owls avenged the loss King’s with a 1-0 victory in the state semifinals Friday evening on their way to their program’s first state title.

King’s takes third

King’s scored two goals in a three-minute stretch early in the second half to defeat Cascade of Leavenworth 2-0 in the Class 1A state third/fourth-place game Saturday morning.

King’s junior Katie Stella scored from close range after a pass from Callie Wright in the 47th minute. Wright scored herself in the 49th minute on an assist by Sarah Nielsen.

Senior goalkeeper Maddie Nielsen recorded the shutout in goal for King’s (19-2-2) in its victory over Cascade (18-4-0).