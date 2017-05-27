The senior won the Class 3A state 200 and 400 titles and took second in the 100. The future Washington Husky set personal bests in all three events.

TACOMA — O’Dea senior Evan Mafilas ended his career on a high note Saturday, winning the Class 3A state track and field championship in the 200 and 400. He also placed second in the 100.

It was Mafilas’ third straight 400 championship and his first in the 200 meters after placing second at last year’s state meet at Mount Tahoma High.

“It feels really good,” Mafilas said. “My goal for this year was to come out and win at least two championships. I was attempting the triple crown, but it feels good after taking second (in the 200) last year to come back out here and get two titles.”

Mafilas, who will run at the University of Washington, finished the 200 in 21.46 seconds, the 400 in 47.92 and the 100 in 10.71. All three were personal-best times for the senior.

“I kind of surprised myself actually,” Mafilas said. “I didn’t know if I was going to be able to do it after the 400, but I knew I just had to push through and maintain that speed and it worked out well in the end.”

Nearly as impressive as his two titles and second-place finish in the 100, Mafilas ran all three events on Saturday. He placed second in the 100 early in the day and won both of his titles within an hour of each other toward the end of the meet.

“I’m really tired, but it’s been my goal since last year at this time,” Mafilas said. “I knew I could come close and maybe do it. I came close, but I’m happy with the result.”

Jackson senior Matthew Watkins also concluded his career with a state championship on Saturday, Watkins won the Class 4A 3,200 title, finishing with a time of 9:16.09, over eight seconds faster than Mount Si’s Joe Waskom, who finished second.

“It feels amazing,” Watkins said. “It’s probably the happiest moment of my life. Words can’t really describe how it feels just to be here and do this.”

Watkins, who will continue his track career in college at Washington State, ran with the pack for the first half of the race and pulled away on the final four laps, which was his strategy.

“I’ve tried it before in a couple of other races,” Watkins said. “It’s had success for me and it seems like it’s been working out, so I felt like if I was going to win that was definitely how it was going to have to be. I knew I couldn’t let it come down to being a kicker’s race, because I knew I would’ve gotten beat.”

Notes

• Cass Elliot, a junior from West Seattle, won the Class 3A 300 hurdles title, finishing with a time of 37.11. Elliot’s time broke the state-meet record of 37.65 set by Capital’s Jeff Allen in 1994.

• Shorewood senior Devan Kirk won his second consecutive 3A 800 state championship with a time of 1:53.59. Kirk, who had the top 3A time in the state this season coming into the event, won by more than a second.

• Lynnwood senior Harris Cutuk won the 3A boys discus title, finishing with a throw of 171-5. Cutuk had the third-best 3A throw this season coming into the state meet. Cutuk’s victory helped send Lynn­wood track and field coach Duane Lewis out in style. Lewis is retiring after 51 years coaching.

• Shadle Park senior Jakobe’ Ford won the 3A triple jump with a mark of 49-2¼. Ford also won the long jump on Thursday and the high jump on Friday to sweep all three events. His mark of 7-2½ in the finals of the high jump was a 3A state-meet record and just under his season best of 7-3, which was second in the nation entering the state meet.

• River Ridge senior Josh Braverman repeated as the Class 2A state champ in the 300 hurdles, finishing with a time of 38.48. Braverman also won the 110 hurdles Friday and set the state-meet record of 14.04 in the prelims.

• The team standings were dominated by the east side of the state. Mead won the 4A championship, finishing with 39 points. Mount Spokane claimed the 3A title with 81 points, and Ridgefield and Cheney tied for first in 2A, each with 48.