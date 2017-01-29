The O'Dea senior was named Metro League Mountain Division Defensive Lineman of the Year.

O’Dea lineman Doug Russell announced his commitment to Hawaii on Sunday night.

Russell was the Metro League Mountain Division Defensive Lineman of the Year for the Irish, who were the Class 3A state runner-ups.

Russell was also a two-time Star Times pick.

