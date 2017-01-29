The O'Dea senior was named Metro League Mountain Division Defensive Lineman of the Year.
O’Dea lineman Doug Russell announced his commitment to Hawaii on Sunday night.
Russell was the Metro League Mountain Division Defensive Lineman of the Year for the Irish, who were the Class 3A state runner-ups.
Russell was also a two-time Star Times pick.
Committed pic.twitter.com/OJombdegcr
— Doug Russell (@dougruss99) January 30, 2017
Most Read Stories
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Inslee and other officials denounce immigrant ban ‘train wreck’ VIEW
- Stan Boreson, ‘King of Scandinavian Humor’ and show host, dies at 91 VIEW
- UW class on how to spot fake data goes viral within hours
- How Saturday's protest against Trump's refugee ban unfolded at Sea-Tac
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.