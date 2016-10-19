O'Dea moved up to the top spot after beating previous No. 1 Eastside Catholic. Camas (4A), Archbishop Murphy (2A), Royal (1A), Napavine (2B) and Lummi (1B) remained at No. 1.

Share story

By
Seattle Times high school sports coordinator

The O’Dea Fighting Irish’s 20-17 win over the Eastside Catholic Crusaders on Friday vaulted them to the top of the Class 3A Associated Press state football poll, released Wednesday.

Camas (4A), Archbishop Murphy (2A), Royal (1A), Napavine (2B) and Lummi (1B) all remained at No. 1 in their respective classifications.

The AP poll is voted upon by a panel of sports media from across the state.

 

Class 4A
1. Camas (10) 7-0 100
2. Richland 7-0 84
3. Sumner 7-0 78
4. Chiawana 7-0 69
5. Skyline 6-1 56
6. Graham-Kapowsin 6-1 48
7. Lake Stevens 7-0 41
8. Gonzaga Prep 5-2 32
9. Woodinville 7-0 25
10. Monroe 7-0 16

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

 

Class 3A
1. O’Dea (10) 7-0 100
2. Squalicum 7-0 83
3. Eastside Catholic 6-1 80
4. Ferndale 7-0 67
5. Peninsula 7-0 61
6. Kamiakin 5-2 46
7. Lincoln 6-1 42
8. Bellevue 3-1 25
9. Garfield 7-0 19
10. Bonney Lake 6-1 18

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

 

Class 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy (11) 7-0 119
2. Tumwater (1) 6-1 103
3. River Ridge 7-0 89
4. Ellensburg 6-1 77
5. Prosser 6-1 66
6. Lynden 6-1 60
7. North Kitsap 7-0 50
8. Liberty (Issaquah) 7-0 38
9. W. F. West 7-0 37
10. Burlington-Edison 6-1 11

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

 

Class 1A
1. Royal (11) 7-0 110
2. Connell 6-1 86
3. Mount Baker 7-0 85
4. Montesano 7-0 79
5. Okanogan 7-0 70
6. Cascade Christian 7-0 55
7. Zillah 6-1 41
8. LaCenter 6-1 33
9. King’s 5-2 26
10. La Salle 6-1 8

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

 

Class 2B
1. Napavine (9) 7-0 99
2. Northwest Christian (Colbert) (1) 7-0 91
3. Toledo 7-0 77
4. Liberty (Spangle) 6-1 64
5. Asotin 6-1 62
6. LaConner 5-1 47
7. Adna 5-2 44
8. Rainier 6-1 25
9. Dayton 6-1 20
10. Tonasket 6-1 7
(tie) Pe Ell(Willapa Valley 5-2 7

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

 

Class 1B
1. Lummi (9) 7-0 90
2. Almira Coulee-Hartline 7-0 79
3. Neah Bay 5-1 70
4. Odessa-Harrington 6-0 59
5. Tacoma Baptist 7-0 49

Others receiving 6 or more points: Odessa 7.

Nathan Joyce: njoyce@seattletimes.com.