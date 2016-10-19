The Fighting Irish knocked off No. 1 Eastside Catholic last week to take the top spot away from the Crusaders.

For the first time this season, there’s a new Class 3A No. 1 in the Seattle Times state football rankings.

The O’Dea Fighting Irish knocked off Eastside Catholic last week 20-17. O’Dea was No. 2 and knocked the Crusaders out of the top spot, which they had held since Week 1.

The other classifications have seen some change at the top spot this season, but this is a first time for the 3A. Gonzaga Prep started the season No. 1 in 4A. Richland was No. 1 before giving way to Camas.

Prosser began the season No. 1 in 2A before Archbishop Murphy took over.

