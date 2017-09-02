Both teams proved worthy of their ranking, but it was the Fighting Irish who escaped with a 23-21 victory, their third victory over the Abes in the past two seasons, including a 28-20 decision in last year’s 3A state quarterfinals.

The O’Dea Fighting Irish came into the footballl season with high expectations.

They came up just short of a state championship last season, falling to Kamiakin in the 3A title game, and they return plenty of talent from that team.

With such high expectations, what better way to start the season than with a matchup against another state power? Both O’Dea and Lincoln came into Saturday’s non-league game at Husky Stadium ranked in the top five in the state in the initial Associated Press poll of the season — O’Dea second and Lincoln fourth.

Both teams proved worthy of their ranking, but it was the Fighting Irish who escaped with a 23-21 victory, their third victory over the Abes in the past two seasons, including a 28-20 decision in last year’s 3A state quarterfinals.

“It was a great battle,” O’Dea coach Monte Kohler said. “We knew it was going to be such. They’re obviously a good team and they’re well coached. It was a fun ball game. I’m proud of our guys. It was a great way to open the season. Hopefully the fans enjoyed it; I know I did.”

It was the second straight season the Abes and Fighting Irish have met in the Emerald City Kickoff Classic, a yearly event put on by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association marking the beginning of the high school football season.

Lincoln was the aggressor early, scoring a touchdown on its first possession of the game. O’Dea started much slower.

The Fighting Irish didn’t get on the scoreboard until senior kicker Stephen Powell connected on a 37-yard field goal with 10:58 left in the second quarter to make the score 7-3 in favor of Lincoln, which is how the first half ended.

O’Dea seized control of the game in the second half, thanks to its running game and a defense that settled down after giving up an early touchdown.

The Fighting Irish scored two of their three second-half touchdowns via the ground game, which was led by senior running back Jamyn Patu. Patu rushed 17 times for 140 yards and scored a touchdown.

Junior Mark Tafia added 76 yards on seven carries and senior Connor Gregoire had 40 yards on 11 carries. Junior quarterback Emonte Scott also rushed for a touchdown.

“All of the boys played well,” Kohler said. “All three running backs, I think, contributed. Jamyn had some big ones, but so did Mark.”

After allowing Lincoln to drive the field on its first possession , O’Dea’s defense allowed just one more touchdown the rest of the game, and that score came after a 70-yard kickoff return by Lincoln senior Tristian Kwon.

“We’re young on defense,” Kohler said. “We were kind of growing the whole game, and I think we got better by the second half. …All in all, our defense played well. It was a battle.”