Behind all-around champion Alli McManus, the Falcons win the Class 4A team title despite being short-handed.

TACOMA — Despite missing one of its three big guns, the Woodinville gymnastics team had enough firepower to win its fourth straight Class 4A state championship.

“Plan B worked out pretty well,” said third-year coach Kathie Koch, who lost senior Paige Hirata, the second-place all-around finisher at district a week ago, to illness Friday a few hours before the meet at the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall began.

Three Woodinville alternates stepped into the void created by Hirata’s absence and helped the Falcons post a 180.225, topping second-place Camas (175.425) in a newly expanded eight-team field. Bothell (172.775) took third.

Woodinville senior Alli McManus narrowly edged Mount Rainier freshman Karissa Saelee for the all-around title (38.0-37.95), recording the meet’s high score on bars (9.475) for the just-enough margin needed to win the meet’s top individual honor.

McManus, whose team never lost a meet in four years, said it’s team policy for competitors to avoid scoreboard watching, so she was not certain what kind of score she needed as she approached the bars.

“My teammates did,” McManus said. “They were trying not to give it away. If we know what we need to get, it will get in our heads. Of course I’m tempted to look. But everything worked out perfectly tonight.”

Her teammates’ reaction when she stuck her landing told her what she wanted to know. “I knew I hit what I needed to hit, and I was just hoping that it had been enough. It was a nail-biter.”

McManus, Saelee and third-place all-around finisher Kim Kramers of Inglemoor (37.475) qualified for all four events in Saturday’s Class 4A individual finals.

Saelee, a former level 9 club gymnast, was content taking second by such a narrow margin. “It’s good,” she said, smiling. “It’s still an accomplishment.”

Hirata was laid low by an intestinal illness that required her parents to take her home.

“We did it for Paige,” Koch said. “I’m heartbroken for her. She wanted to be here, so I kept telling our kids, ‘This is for Paige.’ I’m so pleased with how they did.”

Koch praised her three fill-ins — sophomores Kate Norris, Kat Budd and Morgann Mocherman.

“They performed their heart out,” Koch said. “Kate had a great night. Her scores are probably mid-pack, but she did her best two routines of all season.”

Notes

• In the Class 3A/2A individual event finals held early Friday, Holy Names senior Elena Fowler won her third straight vault title by tying her career-best score with a 9.8. Fowler also earned fourth-place medals on the beam (9.35) and floor (9.525).

• Thursday’s all-around champion, Sammamish freshman Sydney Griswold, took first on the bars with a 9.625 and placed second on vault (9.675). Lake Washington freshman Audrey Arnold tied for first on floor (9.6) and took fourth on bars (9.3).