The two two-time state cross-country champs finished in the top 10 at regionals.

Two Seattle runners will compete for a national cross-country title next weekend.

Northwest’s Tibebu Proctor, who won back-to-back Class 1A boys state titles, was second at the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships West Regional on Saturday in Walnut, Calif. The top 10 runners qualified for the national championships on Dec. 10 in San Diego.

Proctor ran the 5-kilometer course in 15 minutes and 32 seconds, three seconds behind the winner, Talon Hull of Ogden Utah. Amir Ado of Ferris High in Spokane was third at 15:41 and Matthew Watkins of Jackson High was fifth in 15:44.

Jordan Oakes, who won her second consecutive Class 3A girls title last month, was fifth in the girls race in 18:06. Two Spokane runners, Kearnan Nelson of Central Valley was second in 17:56 and Katherine Thronson of Lewis & Clark finished 10th in 18:20, also qualified for nationals.