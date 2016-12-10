The two-time state champion took seventh at the Foot Locker Cross Country National Championships.

How do you celebrate becoming an All-American cross-country runner?

If you’re Tibebu Proctor of Northwest School in Seattle, you strap on some ice skates. After that, you get ready for a dinner with a ceremony followed by a dance.

That was all part of the festivities Saturday at the Foot Locker Cross Country National Championships in San Diego.

Proctor, who won the last two Class 1A state titles, took seventh in 15 minutes, 10 seconds. Finishing in the top 10, and claiming All-American status, was the goal for the senior.

“I knew I wouldn’t PR,” he said. “It’s not an easy course. It’s a little hilly.”

Proctor was in third or fourth place heading into the final stretch, where he was edged by the smallest of margins at the finish lines. But, he was still pleased with the top-10 finish. Top 15 in the 40-runner field earn All-American.

“I was really happy because that was my goal,” he said.

He’ll do some running over the winter to stay in shape for the track and field season in the spring. Last season, Proctor, a life-long soccer player, ran track for the first time. He won the Class 1A state titles in the 1,600 and 3,200.

Jackson’s Matthew Watkins was 29th in 15:45. Jordan Oakes of Holy Names was 31st in the girls race in 18:20.