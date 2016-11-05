The senior had the third-best time of the day, but he was shooting for the meet record.

PASCO — The Northwest School’s Tibebu Proctor didn’t have his brother this time.

And because of that, Proctor had to do everything on his own to win the Class 1A boys state cross-country race Saturday at Sun Willows Golf Course.

Tibs, as his family and friends call him, ran away from the field for an easy victory.

He didn’t like his finishing time of 15 minutes, 22.4 seconds over the 5-kilometer course.

“My goal was going for time,” said Proctor, who won the title in 2015. “I was trying to go under 15:17 for the course record.”

He didn’t get that.

“I just needed someone to push me,” Proctor said. “I’ve just been trying to push myself, trying to get better.”

Had Proctor’s younger brother Tamire been running, he may have been pushed enough. Tamire had finished second last year to Tibs, but decided he wanted to play soccer this year instead.

A school located in downtown Seattle near Pike Street, The Northwest School sends its cross country runners to different parks to practice.

“But we also run from school down to the waterfront,” Proctor said with a smile. “We have to go through traffic. But we wait for the lights.”

Proctor’s time was still impressive. Only two other runners — Class 4A champion Yacine Guermari of Camas (15:12.8) and runner up Matthew Watkins of Jackson (15:19) — had better times.

Proctor is debating on whether to run for the University of Washington or Wake Forest.

“Tibs has been a captain beyond a captain,” Northwest coach Joe Bisignano said. “There was not a runner in this group before the season started. But now they all want to turn out for track. That’s not me. I’ve turned this over to Tibs. They want to turn out for track because Tibs asked them.”

Notes

• In the Class 4A race, Watkins had the lead for much of the race. But in the final half-mile, Guermali had a tremendous kick to win with the day’s fastest time of 15:12.8.

Still, Watkins took solace with second place and the second-fastest time of the day at 15:19.

• Other Seattle runners were right behind Watkins: Mount Si’s Joe Waskom (15:23.1) was third; Tahoma’s Dawson Besst (15:41) was sixth; Eastlake’s Nate Pendleton was seventh (15:42.5); and Kamiak’s Cullen McEachern (15:43.2) was ninth.

Tacoma’s Bellarmine Prep took the team title with 70 points.

• In the Class 3A race, Lincoln’s James Mwaura won the race with a time of 15:32.9.

Matthew Park of Edmonds-Woodway had the highest finish among area competitors with a fifth (15:50.9). Ballard’s James Konugres was eighth (16:00.1) and Aaron Leavens of Snohomish was ninth at 16:03.1.

• In Class 2A, Josh Rauvola of Archbishop Murphy overcame early season injuries to claim second (15:55.6). Ridgefield’s Silas Griffith won in 15:47.6.