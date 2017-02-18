Seattle Academy won the ECL girls basketball title and freshman guard Florette Cederstrand was named Rookie of the Year. University Prep junior Melissa Funes was voted MVP.
Northwest School utilized a 13-game win streak to capture its first Emerald City League boys basketball championship. It automatically qualified House to its first Class 1A state tournament appearance. Northwest, ranked sixth in its classification, finished the season at 19-2.
Sam Fein, who joined the program in 2015, was named Coach of the Year for guiding the historic run. Overlake junior Owen Friend, a 6-foot-9 post, was named league MVP.
Here’s the full list of honorees:
Boys Basketball
First Team
Colby Cadigan, Bear Creek, Guard, Sr.
Isaiah Jeannot, Northwest, Guard, So.
Nick Marsh, Northwest, Guard, Sr.
Owen Friend, Overlake, Post, Sr.
Marcus Austin, Seattle Academy, Guard, Jr.
Second Team
Trevor McCrae, Bear Creek, Guard, So.
Cameron Bayer, Eastside Prep, Post, So.
Jamie Cockburn, Northwest, Guard, Jr.
Zeyad Daher, Overlake, Post, Sr.
Jackson Doran, Seattle Academy, Grd/Frwd, Sr.
Most Valuable Player
Owen Friend, Overlake
Rookie of the Year
Jace Blankenbeckler, Bear Creek, Guard, Fr.
Team Sportsmanship
Bear Creek
Coach of the Year
Sam Fein, Northwest
League Champions
Northwest
Girls Basketball
First Team
Abbey Turner, Annie Wright, Guard, Sr.
Sarah Goh, Seattle Academy, Guard, Sr.
Allie Morrison, Seattle Academy, Guard, Jr.
Melissa Funes, University Prep, Guard/Post, Jr.
Karsyn Wallace, University Prep, Guard, Jr.
Second Team
Virginia Miller, Annie Wright, Post, Sr.
Alyson Wong, Bear Creek, Guard, Jr.
Catherine Carr, Northwest, Guard, Sr.
Amanda Lin, Overlake, Forward, Jr.
Michaela Smith, Seattle Academy, Post, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Sophie Redila, Bush, Guard, Jr.
Portia Plaskon, Forest Ridge, Frwd/Grd, Jr.
Most Valuable Player
Melissa Funes, University Prep
Rookie of the Year
Florette Cederstrand, Seattle Academy, Guard, Fr.
Team Sportsmanship
Northwest
Coach of the Year
Rachel Yusko, Overlake
League Champions
Seattle Academy
