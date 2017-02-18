Seattle Academy won the ECL girls basketball title and freshman guard Florette Cederstrand was named Rookie of the Year. University Prep junior Melissa Funes was voted MVP.

Northwest School utilized a 13-game win streak to capture its first Emerald City League boys basketball championship. It automatically qualified House to its first Class 1A state tournament appearance. Northwest, ranked sixth in its classification, finished the season at 19-2.

Sam Fein, who joined the program in 2015, was named Coach of the Year for guiding the historic run. Overlake junior Owen Friend, a 6-foot-9 post, was named league MVP.

Here’s the full list of honorees:

Boys Basketball

First Team

Colby Cadigan, Bear Creek, Guard, Sr.

Isaiah Jeannot, Northwest, Guard, So.

Nick Marsh, Northwest, Guard, Sr.

Owen Friend, Overlake, Post, Sr.

Marcus Austin, Seattle Academy, Guard, Jr.

Second Team

Trevor McCrae, Bear Creek, Guard, So.

Cameron Bayer, Eastside Prep, Post, So.

Jamie Cockburn, Northwest, Guard, Jr.

Zeyad Daher, Overlake, Post, Sr.

Jackson Doran, Seattle Academy, Grd/Frwd, Sr.

Most Valuable Player

Owen Friend, Overlake

Rookie of the Year

Jace Blankenbeckler, Bear Creek, Guard, Fr.

Team Sportsmanship

Bear Creek

Coach of the Year

Sam Fein, Northwest

League Champions

Northwest

Girls Basketball

First Team

Abbey Turner, Annie Wright, Guard, Sr.

Sarah Goh, Seattle Academy, Guard, Sr.

Allie Morrison, Seattle Academy, Guard, Jr.

Melissa Funes, University Prep, Guard/Post, Jr.

Karsyn Wallace, University Prep, Guard, Jr.

Second Team

Virginia Miller, Annie Wright, Post, Sr.

Alyson Wong, Bear Creek, Guard, Jr.

Catherine Carr, Northwest, Guard, Sr.

Amanda Lin, Overlake, Forward, Jr.

Michaela Smith, Seattle Academy, Post, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Sophie Redila, Bush, Guard, Jr.

Portia Plaskon, Forest Ridge, Frwd/Grd, Jr.

Most Valuable Player

Melissa Funes, University Prep

Rookie of the Year

Florette Cederstrand, Seattle Academy, Guard, Fr.

Team Sportsmanship

Northwest

Coach of the Year

Rachel Yusko, Overlake

League Champions

Seattle Academy