The Hawks had a rough outing — 25 turnovers, 24.3-percent shooting, in a 34-30 loss.

YAKIMA — Sean Kirk wouldn’t trade the experience.

He will relish his one season with the Mountlake Terrace boys basketball team, despite the way it ended — a mistake-filled, 34-30 loss to North Kitsap in Wednesday’s opening round of the Class 2A state tournament at the SunDome.

“Me being a (Shorewood) transfer and the way they accepted me, it was a good experience overall,” the senior wing said. “Just coming to Terrace basketball, and that whole history behind it, it was great. I wouldn’t replace it with anything.”

Kirk and his teammates would gladly trade their 25 turnovers — especially four in the final five possessions — and 24.3-percent shooting performance for a more typical outing, the kind that brought them to the tournament in the first place. The kind that helped them go 9-3 against WesCo 3A competition during the season.

“We were prepared, but I just feel like we beat ourselves this game,” Kirk said.

Coach Nalin Sood referred to it as the Hawks’ worst performance of the season, but was also quick to give sixth-seeded North Kitsap (20-5) its due.

“We’ve got to give them credit,” he said. “They made plays and we didn’t. We just didn’t take care of the basketball to get shots off. If you get shots off and lose, it’s a lot different than not getting shots off. And four out of five (final) possessions, we didn’t get a shot off in that basketball game.

“That’s on us, though. We didn’t execute and we didn’t have the poise you need to have and that’s disappointing.”

The No. 14 Hawks (14-11) led 19-11 at the half, but were outscored 12-2 in the third period. They went up 28-27 on a pair of Zeke Tomas free throws with 3:08 to play. It was 30-all after Kirk, who finished with a game-high 12 points, hit a driving basket at the 1:48 mark, but Terrace self-destructed from there.

NK’s Zac Olmsted, who scored eight of his 10 points in the final 4:31, buried two free throws for a 32-30 lead with 1:36 left and the Hawks never got off another shot until the final buzzer — after reserve Jake Houghton sank two clutch free throws with six seconds remaining for the 34-32 advantage. Twice before that, Terrace literally threw the ball away — one pass bouncing off a stunned player’s face and another sailing well out of bounds. The Hawks started chipping at each other instead of pulling together.

“We just started getting on each other,” Kirk said. “The first half we were bringing each other up and being positive. In the second half, we kind of fell apart.”

The Hawks used a trio of three-pointers — the only ones in the game for either team — to key an 11-0 run to close out the first half that gave them the 19-11 lead. Senior Brock Davis had eight of his 10 points in that two-minute span.