Darius LuBom sank a driving layup between Kentridge defenders with 4.7 seconds remaining and the Conquerors escaped with a narrow win over their Cascade Division rivals. Markel Banks scored 30 for Kentridge.

There was little doubt what was coming when Darius LuBom took the inbounds pass with 12.6 seconds left.

The Kentwood boys basketball star was going to the hoop.

LuBom, the Conquerors’ senior guard, wasn’t going to be stopped, splitting a pair of defenders for the game-winning layin with 4.7 seconds left as third-ranked Kentwood escaped with a 60-59 win over ninth-ranked Kentridge as 4A NPSL Cascade Division play resumed on Tuesday night.

“For those last 12 seconds, my whole varsity career I’ve wanted the ball at that second to see how I could do,” said LuBom, who scored nine of his team-high 19 points in the third quarter. “That whole third quarter I was going to the hoop and getting to the line. The fourth quarter, I didn’t get that many shots up, but I was getting to the line.

“Coach Solomon just knew. He knew the intensity of the game was up and going our way. He just said give the ball to him (LuBom) and I made it happen.”

On the game-winning layin, the left-handed LuBom went right then left and back right. LuBom split a pair of defenders at the top of the key and found a free path for a finger-roll layin with his left hand.

The Conquerors (10-1, 6-0) took second in 4A state last season, falling to Federal Way 66-54 in the state final, but they looked average until LuBom rescued them in the second half.

Kentwood’s heralded senior guards LuBom and Rayvaughn Bolton were nearly outshone by Kent­ridge’s senior tandem of Markel Banks and AJ Chappell. The 6-foot-3 Banks poured in 30 points – all on slashing drives and rebound baskets — and Chappell scored 14 as the Chargers’ duo outscored the Conks’ 44-33.

The Conks beat KR twice last season and now own a six-game winning streak over the Chargers (9-3, 5-1) and took an early lead over their closest competitor in the standings.

“We’ve now got to start playing at a high level,” said Kentwood coach Blake Solomon, whose team took a while to kick off the rust after being off since a 40-37 triumph over West Seattle on Dec. 22. “There’s no excuses now. It’s January. This was a rivalry game. The last four years in our division, it’s come down to Kent­ridge and us.”

The Chargers led most of the fourth quarter and were on top 58-54 when Lakshya Sharma scored on a layin from Jett Briceno with 1:18 remaining. The lead was 59-55 before Huerta was fouled shooting a three-pointer and the KW guard sank all three free throws to cut the KR lead to 59-58 at the 31.7-second mark.

Briceno was fouled intentionally with 21.5 seconds left, but he missed the front end of a one-and-one situation. LuBom rebounded the missed free throw and KW called time with 12.6 seconds to go to set the stage for LuBom’s heroics.