The Fighting Irish came up with an interception as time expired, foiling a gusty play call by the Crusaders and sealing a 20-17 win.

Being bold is how Eastside Catholic built a 32-game win streak against teams in Washington.

Bold is also how it ended for the top-ranked Class 3A team in the state.

On fourth down at the O’Dea 4-yard line in the final seconds, Eastside went for a game-winning touchdown pass instead of a field goal that would have forced overtime against Metro League Mountain Division rival O’Dea. And the second-ranked Irish were ready for it.

Senior Shea Carstens stepped in front of quarterback Ze’Shaun Lewis’ pass for the interception at the goal line. The play saved a hard-fought 20-17 win Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

“I knew they were going to pick on me,” said Carstens, who studied EC’s offensive tendencies. “They throw that (route) on short situations — fourth-down, third-down — and I knew they were going to throw it again. I just had to be ready.”

The Irish were down 17-7 at halftime. O’Dea’s defense and the play of senior quarterback Warren King were the difference in the second half.

King had not played quarterback since he was a freshman until he was forced back into the position four games ago because of injuries. He scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 6-yard run. He also ran in the two-point conversion for a 20-17 lead with 5:26 left in the game.

Eastside Catholic (6-1, 5-1 Metro) hadn’t lost in the state of Washington since the 2013 state title game against Bellevue. It lost to Trinity Christian at Florida Atlantic University 35-21 in December 2014.

“A game like this doesn’t necessarily derail us,” EC coach Jeremy Theilbahr said. “It does take a big goal away from us. Our first goal is always to win the Metro and now we don’t have that opportunity.”

O’Dea (7-0, 4-0) opened the second half by getting a safety. Then, with 2:49 left in the third quarter, O’Dea senior Dominique Gates picked off a Lewis pass, which led to an Irish field goal.

The O’Dea defensive line, led by seniors Doug Russell and juniors Wayne Johnson, Jack Westover and Davion Dixon also increased their intensity in the second half. They sacked Lewis twice and stifled EC’s attempt at running the ball.

Lewis was 17 of 26 passing for 310 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

“We prepared really hard this week, it was the most preparation we’ve had,” Carstens said. “It feels good.”

The Crusaders needed just three plays to put the first points on the board. Lewis connected with junior receiver Marcus Stoebner for a 64-yard touchdown reception.

O’Dea junior running back Jaymn Patu used a 46-yard run to set up a 9-yard touchdown run to tie the score at seven with 1:31 left in the first quarter. He had 184 yards running on 22 carries.

But Eastside Catholic jumped back out in front with a 72-yard touchdown pass from Lewis to Hunter Bryant, a University of Washington commit.

But then King and O’Dea had the last word.

“I’m overwhelmed,” King said.