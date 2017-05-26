SPOKANE — The magic, apparently, is in the music.

Woodinville coach Dani Weir came to Spokane with the No. 1 team in the state, led by six seniors who will finish their careers in the same place they have finished each of their four high-school seasons: at the state Class 4A softball championships.

“I let the seniors take the lead,” she said. “They picked the music and they got everyone relaxed and ready to play.”

It worked to perfection on Day 1. The Falcons dispatched Auburn-Riverside, 10-0 in their opener and handled familiar opponent Camas 3-1 in the quarterfinal round.

Camas and Woodinville are perennial state-tournament programs, so the prospect of the Papermakers and Falcons playing in a quarterfinal-round matchup was worthy of anticipation.

“We always seem to play them,” Weir said. “They got the better of us the first couple years I coached here, but we’ve done well against them the last few times.”

This time the Falcons jumped out to a 2-0 lead early against Camas pitcher Kennedy Ferguson. The Papermakers came back to halve the lead in the top of the fifth inning.

In the bottom of the inning, Taylor Rhinehart reached base on a bloop single to right, but when Jordyn Boyd ripped a line-drive single over short, Rhinehart was thrown out trying to get to third base.

“I made that mistake – that was on me,” Weir said. “But the thing about this team is that we’re always making plays to pick each other up. This time, it was me who needed someone to pick me up, and that’s what I told Olivia (Riener).”

In the sixth, the senior first baseman did just that, turning on an inside pitch and driving it just over the fence in left field.

Rhinehart was masterful on the mound all day, shutting down the Camas offense with both her control and her change-of-pace.

“Her changeup is just devastating,” Camas coach Dale Luynde said.

Weir said the seniors will again call the tune and set the tone when Woodville faces Monroe in the semifinals Saturday at 10 a.m.

The Bearcats cruised into the semifinals, beating Tahoma in the opener, 9-2, then blasting Battle Ground in the quarterfinals, 13-1.

Inglemoor battled its way into the semifinals with a pair of hard-fought wins .

Freshman outfielder O’Nalisa Hall homered in the sixth inning to lift Inglemoor past Rogers of Puyallup, 4-3.

In the quarterfinals, the Vikings used a four-run first inning to take charge against Walla Walla, then held off a late rally by the Blue Devils to earn an 8-6 win and a berth in the semifinals against Puyallup.

Puyallup defeated Eastmont 15-5 and Jackson 3-1.