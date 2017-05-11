Three new WIAA executive board members were also approved in Harlan Kredit (Lynden Christian, District I), Tim Thomsen (Sumner, District 3) and Greg Whitmore (Lind-Ritzville, District 7).

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Associations (WIAA) Representative Assembly passed 10 amendments for the 2017-18 school year, the organization announced this week.

Among the changes is in soccer where a player who receives a yellow card — with the exemption of goalkeepers — will be required to leave the field and may be replaced. However, if the penalized team opts to play shorthanded, the player cannot re-enter until the next legal substitution opportunity.

A change applied to high school and middle level teams is for officials to meet objective criteria and training to be eligible for state tournaments. Officials fees for postseason play will be negotiated by the joint WIAA/WOA committee.

In regards to All-State and All-American games, the WIAA executive board will now approve in which WIAA coaches can coach. Approval was previously granted by the Washington State Coaches Association.

The Representative Assembly also approved three new WIAA executive board members in Harlan Kredit (Lynden Christian, District I), Tim Thomsen (Sumner, District 3) and Greg Whitmore (Lind-Ritzville, District 7).

The assembly is comprised of 35 high school and 18 middle level school administrators from each of the nine WIAA districts.

Here’s the full text of the 10 passed amendments: