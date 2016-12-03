The Red Devils won their third Class 1B state title in four years after a 64-34 win over Odessa-Harrington.

TACOMA — Last season’s playoffs marked the first time since 2010 that the Class 1B state-title game didn’t include Neah Bay.

The Red Devils fixed that with last week’s semifinal win over Lummi Nation. On Saturday, Neah Bay (11-1) continued its impressive state run, winning its third eight-man championship in four years with a 64-34 victory over Odessa-Harrington at the Tacoma Dome.

“We struggled last year in the semifinals against Lummi,” Neah Bay coach Tony McCaulley said. “ … I think they really felt that they needed to redeem themselves from last year. We really laid an egg here last year in the semifinals, and they worked hard in the offseason.”

The Red Devils exorcised their demons with a 28-22 victory over Lummi in this year’s semifinals before reclaiming the Class 1B state championship.

“We’ve been waiting for this all season,” senior Cameron Buzzell said. “We just had a big game against Lummi and wanted to come out just like that and we did.”

Buzzell filled out the stat sheet for Neah Bay. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Buzzell ran eight times for 168 yards and three touchdowns, caught a 59-yard touchdown, completed 1of 2 passes for 32 yards and had a 92-yard interception return.

“Cameron Buzzell really played a game tonight,” McCaulley said. “Man, that guy was all over the place.”

The state title was the fifth for Buzzell — who has won three football titles, one in basketball and one in track and field.

“It always feels amazing,” Buzzell said. “There’s no rush like winning a state title.”

Red Devils quarterback Rwehabura Munyagi was 4 of 8 for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Munyagi injured his shoulder in the first half but returned to the game. Several Neah Bay players rotated behind center to run, including Buzzell.

Cole Svec had 20 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown and added four receptions for 82 yards and two more scores for Neah Bay, which has been to the semifinals every year since 2008.

“The best thing about this group — and the unique thing about them — is they got better every week,” McCaulley said. “We didn’t play really well early in the season … and these guys really, really played better every single week — all the way up through this week.”

Odessa-Harrington (12-1) was led by junior quarterback Colton Hunt, who was 12 of 19 for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Hunt added 16 rushes for 110 yards and another score on the ground for the Titans, who got to within 18-14 in the second quarter before Neah Bay tallied three consecutive scores to pull away.