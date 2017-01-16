The sophomore connected from the opposite foul line as Nathan Hale beat Oak Hill 80-77.
Nathan Hale topped Oak Hill 80-77 the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.
The Raiders are No. 8 in the national rankings according to USA Today. Oak Hill of Virginia is No. 7.
Helping out the Raiders is sophomore P.J. Fuller who hit a buzzer beater from the opposite foul line at the end of the third quarter.
Michael Porter Jr., who was named an All-American on Sunday, scored 37 for the Raiders (14-0).
The shot gave Nathan Hale a 63-55 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
P.J. Fuller of Nathan Hale from practically full court at the buzzer!! pic.twitter.com/EJ2EwkPiLn
— Basketball Society (@BBallSociety_) January 16, 2017
