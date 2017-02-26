West Seattle’s Nate Pryor and King’s Corey Kispert also win for their classifications.

Nathan Hale senior Michael Porter Jr. was named “Mr. Basketball” for Washington by the state’s coaching association Sunday.

Porter and the Raiders are the top seed into this week’s Class 3A state basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome.

Porter was named a McDonald’s All-American last month. He’s averaged 37.2 points and 13.3 rebounds per game. Mr. Basketball is awarded to the top player in the state.

The Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association also names a top player from each classification. Cameron Cranston of Union in Vancouver was the Class 4A winner. The Titans are the top seed in the state tournament. West’s Seattle’s Nate Pryor, who has led the Wildcats into the state quarterfinals, is the Class 3A winner.

Roberto Gittens of Henry Foss in Tacoma is the Class 2A winner. Corey Kispert from King’s is the Class 1A winner.

Luke Lovelady of Life Christian Academy in Tacoma is the Class 2B winner, and Trazil Lane of Lummi Nation is the Class 1B winner.