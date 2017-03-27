The McDonald's All-American averaged 36.2 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Raiders , who won the Class 3A state title.

Nathan Hale’s Michael Porter Jr was named The Associated Press state boys basketball player of the year on Monday after leading the Raiders to the Class 3A state title.

The McDonald’s All-American averaged 36.2 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Raiders and was named The Seattle Times state player of the year.

The complete AP all-state teams are below:

The Associated Press Washington all-state basketball teams for boys by classification as voted on by sports writers and editors from around the state:

State player of the year (all classes) — Michael Porter Jr., sr., Nathan Hale.

CLASS 4A

Player of the year — Cameron Cranston, sr., Union.

First team — Cameron Cranston, sr., Union; Malcolm Cola, sr., Federal Way; Darius LuBom, sr., Kentwood; Carson Tuttle, jr., Kamiak; Tyler Kurtz, sr., Richland.

Honorable mention — Riley Sorn, jr., Richland; Anton Watson, soph., Gonzaga Prep; Marcus Stephens, sr., Federal Way; Colby Kyle, jr., Monroe; Rayvaughn Bolton, sr., Kentwood.

CLASS 3A

Player of the year — Michael Porter Jr., sr., Nathan Hale.

First team — Michael Porter Jr., sr., Nathan Hale; Jaylen Nowell, sr., Garfield; Nate Pryor, sr., West Seattle; Daejon Davis, sr., Garfield; Trevante Anderson, jr., Lincoln.

Honorable mention — Kevin Porter Jr., Rainier Beach; TJ Mickelson, sr., Capital; Erik Stevenson, jr., Timberline; Jontay Porter, jr., Nathan Hale; Emmitt Matthews Jr., jr., Wilson.

CLASS 2A

Player of the year — Roberto Gittens, sr., Foss.

First team — Roberto Gittens, sr., Foss; Elijah Pepper, so., Selah; Hodges Bailey, sr., Centralia; Donald Scott, sr., Foss; Will Burghardt, sr., Mark Morris.

Honorable mention _ Scott Blakney, sr., Prosser; Jett Sobota, sr., Clarkston; Jesse Keltner, sr., Anacortes; Bryce Mulder, sr. Woodland; Hunter Jacob, sr., Wapato; Brian Marty, sr., Tumwater.

CLASS 1A

Player of the year — Trey Delp, sr., Zillah.

First team — Trey Delp, sr., Zillah; Corey Kispert, sr., King’s; Marky Adams, sr., Forks; JR Delgado, sr., Warden; Ryan Maine, sr., Freeman.

Honorable mention — Jack Adams III, sr., Hoquiam; Cole Bajema, soph., Lynden Christian; Jake Wise, sr., La Center; Nate Whitaker, sr., Zillah.

CLASS 2B

Player of the year — Brock Ravet, soph., Kittitas.

First team — Brock Ravet, soph., Kittitas; Luke Lovelady, sr., Life Christian; Matt Poquette, jr., Morton-White Pass; Ryan Ricks, sr., Northwest Christian; Edgar Najera, sr., Brewster.

Honorable mention — Wyatt Stanley, sr., Napavine; Chase Burnham, sr., Liberty; Wesley Abrams, sr., White Swan; Reece Wallace, jr., Toledo; Jared Cattell, jr., Crosspoint.

CLASS 1B

Player of the year — Trazil Lane, sr., Lummi.

First team — Trazil Lane, sr., Lummi; Zach Cain, jr., Taholah; Luke Wagenaar, jr., Sunnyside Christian; PJ Talen, sr., Tacoma Baptist; Peyton Nielsen, jr., Almira-Coulee-Hartline.

Honorable mention — Kenrick Doherty Jr., sr., Neah Bay; Cade Bosma, jr., Sunnyside Christian; Bailey Moss, sr., Chief Kitsap; Ryan Moffet, fr., Odessa-Harrington.