List for the 40th annual game includes a combined 16 girls and boys basketball players from the state of Washington.

The McDonald’s All-American Games organizers revealed Tuesday the list of boys and girls being considered for the March 29 showcase in Chicago. The rosters for both teams will be cut to 24 senior players — the boys hosting its 40th game in the event’s history.

University of Washington’s trio of commits in Michael Porter Jr. (Nathan Hale), Daejon Davis (Garfield) and Jaylen Nowell (Garfield) lead the state’s boys who were nominated. Roberto Gittens (Foss), Luke Lovelady (Life Christian Academy), RJ Secrest (Central Kitsap) and Mussie Teclemariam (Renton) are also nominees.

The local girls nominees are Shalexxus Aaron (Juanita), Tea Adams (Juanita), Juanita Agoto (Garfield), Jayden Bush (Bishop Blanchet), Taya Corosdale (Bothell), Lauren Fitzmaurice (Liberty Bell), Paisley Johnson (Glacier Peak), Aisha Sheppard (Saint John’s College), and Jill Townsend (Okanogan).