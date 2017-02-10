Michael Porter Jr. scored 39 points in a heated game that saw the Raiders beat the Bulldogs 91-58.

When the top-ranked Nathan Hale boys basketball team kicks it into high gear at both ends of the floor, they simply can’t be beat.

That’s what second-ranked Garfield saw all night. And, it almost wasn’t fair.

Senior Michael Porter Jr. poured in 39 points and the Raiders limited the Bulldogs to just 16 points in the first half to cruise to a 91-58 triumph in the Metro League boys championship game Friday night at Chief Sealth High School.

Nathan Hale (22-0), ranked as the No. 1 team in many national rankings, more than proved its point by bringing home the school’s first Metro League championship since 1994.

The third win over Garfield, the defending Metro champions, was the most emphatic.

Jontay Porter tallied 21 points and PJ Fuller III added 17 for the Raiders, who benefitted from seven transfers.

Garfield (18-4) was led by the 18 points of UW commit Jaylen Nowell.

Hale led just 13-10 but erupted for a 28-5 run to take command 41-15 on Fuller’s rebound basket with 2:52 to go before halftime. The Raiders put up a six-point possession that started after Garfield’s Jelani Howard was charged with an intentional foul on Michael Porter Jr. with 4:10 left in the first half.