The seventh-ranked Raiders beat Sierra Canyon 67-65. Will Nathan Hale be No. 1 in the nation next week?

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Nathan Hale senior Michael Porter Jr. learned a big lesson Friday night in the Raiders’ 67-65 win against Sierra Canyon in the championship game of the Les Schwab Invitational boys basketball tournament.

“I can’t do this all by myself,” he said after the win over the Trailblazers from Chatsworth, Calif., who are ranked No. 1 in the nation by Maxpreps.com. “I’m trusting my teammates and I believe in them. Keegan (Crosby) and Tre’Var Holland made some big plays. I’m proud of them.”

Even on an off-shooting night for him, 10 of 22, Porter scored 27 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead the No. 7 Raiders. Like he said, though, the player who many think is the best high-school basketball player in the country wasn’t alone.

Keegan Crosby, a 6-foot-6 guard, stretched the Raiders’ lead to 67-64 after a pair of foul shots with seven seconds left that came after he missed the front end of a one-and-one. Sierra Canyon took the lead after Crosby missed the first time, so it’s safe to say Crosby enjoyed hitting the free throws a little more.

“It’s every kid’s dream to take big shots and win the game for the team,” Crosby said. “This win is a big statement.”

Crosby hit his only long-range field goal of the game with 1:15 left, a wide open three-pointer off a kick-out pass, to give the Raiders a 63-62 lead.

The Raiders had their hands full defending two of the best forwards in the nation, Marvin Bagley III and Cody Riley. The duo combined for 33 points and 22 rebounds, but when it mattered most, the Raiders were able to keep the big boys out of the paint.

Bagley didn’t score a basket for the final 5:13 of the game, and down 10 at that point, Porter rattled off the next eight points for the Raiders, two of which came in a thunderous follow-up dunk with 3:44 left.

Defensively, the Raiders went to a swarming man-to-man and forced a turnover that set up Holland’s jumper to bring the Raiders within three 61-58. Another Porter putback inched the Raiders closer, and that set the stage for Crosby’s big three.

Raiders coach Brandon Roy, who played most of his NBA career in nearby Portland, said there’s still something about the area that’s special.

“The magic’s still here for me,” he said. “I had some moments in my career that the fans carried me to, and I just think this was another one when they started cheering for us. It just made it really special that we were able to win the game.”

The capacity crowd at Liberty High School gave Roy and his team a loud ovation to start the game, and as it went on, the cheers grew louder. The Raiders had to inbound the ball in the backcourt with seven seconds remaining, and an easy lob into the middle found Crosby before Sierra Canyon could foul.

The cheer for what was a simple inbound pass was deafening, and it carried the Raiders through the rest of a physical game.

Holland finished with nine points for the Raiders, and Jontay Porter ripped down 12 rebounds and blocked five shots to go with eight points. The Raiders shot 21 of 65 and 8 of 37 from three-point range.

For Sierra Canyon, Bagley had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Riley chipped in 11 points and 12 rebounds.

After taking out the No. 1-ranked Trailblazers, Porter, Jr., said there’s no doubt who the next top-ranked team in the nation should be.

“I believe we are. I think we can beat anybody.”