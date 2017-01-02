The Raiders knocked off former No. 1 Sierra Canyon at the Les Schwab Invitational to vault into top spot.
If you want to be No. 1, beat No. 1.
That’s what the Nathan Hale Raiders did last week by beating Sierra Canyon of Chatsworth, Calif., in the championship game of the Les Schwab Invitational in Hillsboro, Ore.
That win put the Raiders (9-0) into the top spot in the Maxpreps.com High School Top 25 boys basketball national rankings. Nathan Hale was No. 7 last week.
Sierra Canyon was No. 1 in the nation last week. It fell to No. 3.
Garfield High, which was No. 6 last week, fell out of the rankings after losing its last two games at the Les Schwab Invitational while missing players because of injury.
Nathan Hale plays traditional state power O’Dea on Tuesday.
