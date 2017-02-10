It's the third time the top two teams in Seattle will face off. This time, it's for the Metro League title.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Chief Sealth High School

TV/stream: None

Radio: 950 KJR

The first meeting was at a holiday tournament. The second was their Metro League regular-season matchup.

The third time the two premier boys basketball teams in Seattle face off, they’ll play for the Metro League title.

It’s not exactly a rubber match; Nathan Hale won the previous two, 87-64 and 69-65. But undefeated Nathan Hale’s four-point win in their last matchup remains its closest game of the year.

Although Vegas doesn’t put odds on high-school basketball, Michael Porter Jr. and Nathan Hale would figure to enter Friday night’s championship game as the favorite. Every non-computer national ranking pegs the Brandon Roy-coached Raiders as the best team in the nation. Garfield’s best positioning comes at No. 20 in the FloHoops poll.

Porter sat out the Raiders’ regular-season finale at Roosevelt in preparation for the Metro League playoffs. He returned to the court at Alaska Airlines Arena on Wednesday and scored 42 points as Nathan Hale pulled away late from West Seattle in the semifinals.

On Friday, he’ll face off against a pair of future Huskies teammates for the third time this season. Opposite him will be Garfield’s backcourt duo of Daejon Davis and Jaylen Nowell — both four-star guards committed to UW’s 2017 recruiting class.