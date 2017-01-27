The game features the top two teams in the state, the top recruit in the country and a trio of UW commits.

It’s the most anticipated Metro League game ever. Well, this year, at least.

The top high school team in the nation, the Brandon Roy-coached, Michael Porter Jr.-led Nathan Hale Raiders travel to the Central District and the gym of No. 2 Garfield. It’s not only a showdown of the top two teams in the state, it features three UW commits: Porter, the nation’s No. 1 recruit, and Garfield’s backcourt of four-star guards, Daejon Davis and Jaylen Nowell.

There’s been hype surrounding this matchup of top Metro League teams for weeks. On Monday, ESPNU announced it would give the game a national audience. The game will also be broadcast on 950 KJR.

A couple notable figures who will be in attendance Friday? Governor Jay Inslee and Seattle rapper/Garfield alumnus Macklemore. (Inslee’s Ingraham Rams are 3-9 in Metro League play, 6-11 overall.)

What what? Former GHS student @macklemore is here supporting the Bulldogs. Are you? pic.twitter.com/ikSEc0glbH — Garfield HS Sports (@garfield_sports) January 28, 2017

Fans began lining up around noon for the 8 p.m. game and the line wrapped around the building hours before tip.

Basketball fans crowded in early today at Garfield HS for battle of 1 vs 2. Nathan Hale vs Garfield. @areedk5sports pic.twitter.com/YeipeTKMOq — Paul Silvi (@paulsilvi) January 28, 2017

.@kiro7chopper over Garfield HS. Tip off against Nathan Hale is at 8 p.m. and this was taken at 4:45 p.m. pic.twitter.com/66D590qqLu — Charmin Flojo (@CharminFlojo) January 28, 2017

Line outside Garfield right now for tonight's game. With 3.5 hours to go before tip. pic.twitter.com/OvIax1zAvj — Dave Softy Mahler (@Softykjr) January 28, 2017

UW quarterback Jake Browning could also be in the stands, supporting his future fellow Huskies.

Nathan Hale vs. Garfield tonight? — Jake Browning (@jake_browning) January 27, 2017

If you weren’t able to get a ticket to the game Friday, check back on seattletimes.com for a live thread of updates. And, if you’re lucky, there will be a rematch in the Metro League semifinals at Hec Ed.