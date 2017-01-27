The game features the top two teams in the state, the top recruit in the country and a trio of UW commits.
It’s the most anticipated Metro League game ever. Well, this year, at least.
The top high school team in the nation, the Brandon Roy-coached, Michael Porter Jr.-led Nathan Hale Raiders travel to the Central District and the gym of No. 2 Garfield. It’s not only a showdown of the top two teams in the state, it features three UW commits: Porter, the nation’s No. 1 recruit, and Garfield’s backcourt of four-star guards, Daejon Davis and Jaylen Nowell.
There’s been hype surrounding this matchup of top Metro League teams for weeks. On Monday, ESPNU announced it would give the game a national audience. The game will also be broadcast on 950 KJR.
A couple notable figures who will be in attendance Friday? Governor Jay Inslee and Seattle rapper/Garfield alumnus Macklemore. (Inslee’s Ingraham Rams are 3-9 in Metro League play, 6-11 overall.)
Fans began lining up around noon for the 8 p.m. game and the line wrapped around the building hours before tip.
UW quarterback Jake Browning could also be in the stands, supporting his future fellow Huskies.
If you weren’t able to get a ticket to the game Friday, check back on seattletimes.com for a live thread of updates. And, if you’re lucky, there will be a rematch in the Metro League semifinals at Hec Ed.
