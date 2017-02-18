Metro also honored West Seattle's Keffrey Fazio as its Coach of the Year and Rainier Beach senior Khalil Shabazz as its Defensive Player of the Year.

Nathan Hale won its first Metro League boys basketball championship since 1992 and at the helm was senior forward Michael Porter Jr. The Missouri transplant was honored for his season-long efforts with the MVP award while younger brother, Jontay, was named to the all-Metro first team. Porter Jr. was also named a McDonald’s All-American this season.

Metro honored West Seattle’s Keffrey Fazio as its Coach of the Year. The Wildcats are headed to state for the first time since 2008.

Here’s the full list of league honorees:

Most Valuable Player

Michael Porter Jr, Nathan Hale

First Team

Jaylen Nowell, Garfield

Nate Pryor, West Seattle

Kevin Porter Jr, Rainier Beach

Daejon Davis, Garfield

Jontay Porter, Nathan Hale

Second Team

CJ Elleby, Cleveland

J’Raan Brooks, Garfield

Khalil Shabazz, Rainier Beach

Brock McKenzie, Eastside Catholic

Colin Welp, Seattle Prep

Third Team

PJ Fuller, Nathan Hale

Maurice Barnett, Franklin

Aaron Nettles, Seattle Prep

Marquan Williams, Franklin

N’Keil Nelson, Rainier Beach

Coach of the Year

Keffrey Fazio, West Seattle

Defensive Player of the Year

Khalil Shabazz, Rainier Beach

Team Sportsmanship

Bainbridge Island