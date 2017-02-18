Metro also honored West Seattle's Keffrey Fazio as its Coach of the Year and Rainier Beach senior Khalil Shabazz as its Defensive Player of the Year.
Nathan Hale won its first Metro League boys basketball championship since 1992 and at the helm was senior forward Michael Porter Jr. The Missouri transplant was honored for his season-long efforts with the MVP award while younger brother, Jontay, was named to the all-Metro first team. Porter Jr. was also named a McDonald’s All-American this season.
Metro honored West Seattle’s Keffrey Fazio as its Coach of the Year. The Wildcats are headed to state for the first time since 2008.
Here’s the full list of league honorees:
Most Valuable Player
Most Read Stories
- Seattle judge won’t immediately release ‘Dreamer’ from detention center
- You, not hubby, should tell his parents to lay off on the teasing | Dear Carolyn
- Richland florist discriminated against gay couple by refusing service, state Supreme Court rules
- Officials say damage to sewage plant in Discovery Park is catastrophic
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
Michael Porter Jr, Nathan Hale
First Team
Jaylen Nowell, Garfield
Nate Pryor, West Seattle
Kevin Porter Jr, Rainier Beach
Daejon Davis, Garfield
Jontay Porter, Nathan Hale
Second Team
CJ Elleby, Cleveland
J’Raan Brooks, Garfield
Khalil Shabazz, Rainier Beach
Brock McKenzie, Eastside Catholic
Colin Welp, Seattle Prep
Third Team
PJ Fuller, Nathan Hale
Maurice Barnett, Franklin
Aaron Nettles, Seattle Prep
Marquan Williams, Franklin
N’Keil Nelson, Rainier Beach
Coach of the Year
Keffrey Fazio, West Seattle
Defensive Player of the Year
Khalil Shabazz, Rainier Beach
Team Sportsmanship
Bainbridge Island
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.