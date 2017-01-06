These rankings, will which decide seeding at the regional and state rounds, will update daily.
The first RPI rankings were released Friday by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association. You can view them here.
Two Metro League teams are top the Class 3A rankings. Nathan Hale leads the boys and Blanchet leads the girls. Both are ranked No. 1 in http://www.seattletimes.com/sports/high-school/federal-way-nathan-hale-central-valley-and-blanchet-return-from-holidays-ranked-no-1/.
These rankings don’t decide who gets to the postseason, they just decide the seeding once teams get to the regional and state round.
These rankings, based on scores reported to Maxpreps.com, will be updated daily.
