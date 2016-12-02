The Tigers lost in the state title game the last two years. A big second half gave them a 34-16 win over Liberty.

TACOMA — The third time truly was the charm for the Napavine Tigers.

After advancing to the Class 2B state football championship only to fall short the last two seasons, the Tigers finally got their championship Friday, defeating Liberty 34-16.

It is the Tigers’ first championship since 2008.

“We got some breaks,” Napavine coach Josh Fay said. “We’ve been here enough; it’s about time we got one.”

The Tigers got their first break with Liberty of Spangle (a small town south of Spokane) leading 3-0 in the first quarter. On a second-and-10 from the Lancers’ 13-yard line, Napavine senior quarterback Wyatt Stanley was in danger of being sacked, but he rolled out to his right and tossed a towering throw across his body that was grabbed by senior Sam Fagerness in traffic in the end zone.

Fagerness made another big play on defense in the second quarter, recovering a fumble by Liberty senior quarterback Garrett Rogers on the Lancers’ 37-yard line. The Tigers scored four plays later on a 20-yard touchdown run by junior running back Cole Vanwyck.

Rogers threw an interception on his first pass of the game but completed the next seven of his first-half passes and led an 11-play, 70-yard drive in the final minutes of the quarter. The drive culminated in a 22-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Chase Burnham that cut Napavine’s lead to 14-10 at halftime.

Rogers finished the game 15 of 18 for 184 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and at one point completed 15 consecutive passes.

But the second half belonged to the Tigers, and more specifically Stanley.

With the Tigers facing a third-and-16 from their own 33-yard line, Stanley saw the ball snapped over his head. He chased it down, scrambled and fired a pass over the top of the Liberty defense that landed in the hands of senior Mac Fagerness for a 44-yard gain.

“My initial thought was anger,” Fay said. “And then my second thought was, ‘I’m glad Wyatt’s got it.’ We’ve always got a chance when Wyatt’s got the ball. He makes stuff happen.”

Stanley scored on a 4-yard keeper five plays later. He also added a 7-yard touchdown run later in the quarter for a 27-10 lead.

Stanley completed 15 of 27 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for two touchdowns.

After losing the previous two state championships by a combined five points, there was as much relief as there was excitement on the Napavine sideline.

“Last year we came up short; we were leading in the fourth quarter,” Stanley said. “This year, we were up 18 with six minutes left and I was still worried sick. To be able to get it done this year, there is no better feeling.”