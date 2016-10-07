In a showdown of crosstown rivals, Auburn Mountainview used the nimbleness of junior quarterback Talan Alfrey and its offensive and defensive lines to pummel previously unbeaten Auburn 42-21.

AUBURN – In a showdown of crosstown rivals, Auburn Mountainview used the nimbleness of junior quarterback Talan Alfrey and the sledgehammer physicality of its offensive and defensive lines to pummel previously unbeaten Auburn 42-21 Friday night at Auburn Memorial Stadium.

The Lions (4-2 overall, 4-0 in the NPSL Olympic Division) won its fourth straight game and has won its last three meetings with Auburn.

“A lot of our kids grew up watching some really good Auburn football teams,” said Mountainview coach Jared Gervais. “For them to win three times in a row for a city championship, it’s pretty dang cool.”

Alfrey, who switched from wide receiver to quarterback in the season’s second game when junior starter Sui Daniels went down with a broken collarbone, ran for three touchdowns and had the Lions ahead of Auburn (5-1, 3-1) 42-7 with 57 seconds left to play in the third quarter.

“He’s a complete athlete,” Gervais said. “It helps when you have broken plays and you have a kid who can run for a 60-yard touchdown.”

What clicked for Auburn Mountainview? “The teamwork,” Alfrey said. “I can’t do anything offensively without the O-line. Credit to them for some great blocking.”

Alfrey rushed for 124 yards on 19 carries and completed seven of his eight passes for 86 years. One of his tosses was batted back to him, which he caught and ran for 26 yards.

Gervais cited the hard running of senior Bitner Wilson (11 carries, 86 yards) as being a tone-setter for the Lions. “The way he ran the ball, he showed that we were not going to be denied.”

Alfrey scored two of his touchdowns in the second half on runs 61 and 2 yards, the second after Alfrey popped Auburn running back Cole Washburn with one of his seven tackles and forced a fumble that Damion Lowe recovered.

The Lions scored on three of its four first-half possessions. Alfrey wrapped up a 10-play opening drive with a sprint around right end on third down for a 3-yard touchdown.

Mountainview covered 80 yards on nine plays on its next possession, with Wilson breaking free for a 37-yard scoring run, giving the Lions a 14-0 lead with 28 seconds to play in the first quarter.

Mountainview expanded that lead to 28-0 in the first half after Campbell Friend returned an interception 61 yards for a touchdown.

E.J. Brown, a 250-pound senior fullback, scored on runs of 2 and 21 yards for Auburn in the fourth quarter.

“They were just more physical than we were,” said Auburn coach Gordon Elliott. “We just couldn’t match their physicality.”