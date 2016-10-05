The Rams have started the season 5-0 after winning only four games between 2010-15.

The unimaginable will happen Friday — Mount Rainier will play Kentwood for the top spot in the North Puget Sound League.

MRHS was selected to finish last in the new league this season by one newspaper. It’s a familiar place given the Rams won only four games combined between 2010-15.

Although coach Tremain Mack won’t proclaim being undefeated was part of his plan — the Rams are 5-0 overall, 3-0 in NPSL play — improving the program was when he first arrived as defensive coordinator in 2011.

“I was looking forward to the challenge,” he said of the Des Moines team that finished 1-9 his first season as head coach last year. “It was about changing the perspective of the community and the program itself. Focusing on the things that make winners and it’s not always on the football field first. It had to change in the classroom before it could change on the football field.”

Mack’s philosophies in establishing a program were tested and proven at Tyee High. As the baseball coach, he started with four interested players and built a program with two successful teams before departing in 2010.

“I just won’t give up,” Mack said. “And I always tell the kids, you don’t have to accept what has been. Everybody has always said, ‘That’s just Mount Rainier, they’re going to lose.’ Well, you don’t have to accept that and I refuse to accept that.”

The Rams also don’t accept traditional roles. Backup quarterbacks play center and kickers are also receivers. Leading the way is senior quarterback JJ Young, who played for Seattle Lutheran last year but lives in the Mount Rainier school district.

“JJ has been a great addition to the program because he is the kid who is humble and will do anything that’s asked of him for the team,” Mack said. “He’s played linebacker and receiver and is probably a better receiver than quarterback, but we needed a quarterback.

“We have more depth than we’ve had in the past. We just go out there and do the best we can.”

Kentwood (3-2, 3-0) won the South Puget Sound League’s Northeast division last year.