Honor added to trophy case packed with Player of the Year awards from multiple media outlets, AP, Gatorade, and Naismith.
Michael Porter Jr. remains undefeated. The Nathan Hale star was named MVP of the 40th annual McDonald’s All-American game Wednesday after leading the West to a 109-107 win against the East at the United Center in Chicago.
Porter, a 6-foot-9 forward, finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. He also had a game-saving deflection in the waning seconds to keep the East stars from tying the score to force overtime.
“I love that we’re in the age of player’s taking the power back,” said Williams during the game’s broadcast.
Wednesday’s victory closes a month that began with Porter leading Nathan Hale to its first boys basketball state championship to cap a 29-0 season. He received the Class 3A tournament MVP honor, too, scoring 27 points with 17 boards.
Most Read Stories
- Prosecutor reviewing sex-abuse allegations against ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen
- Career advice: End affair with boss, then apply for promotion | Dear Carolyn
- The results are in: Here's where the new Dick's Drive-In will be
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Amazon tries to bag a big chunk of grocery market with Seattle pickup locations WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.