Bearcats improve to 5-0 after beat Grizzlies 64-6.

SNOHOMISH — It was supposed to be a WesCo 4A thriller featuring two of the favorites to win the league.

Apparently, no one told Monroe.

The Bearcats (5-0, 3-0 league) racked up over 400 yards of offense in the first half alone, as Monroe stormed out to a large lead early and stunned Glacier Peak (2-1, 3-2) with a 64-6 statement victory Friday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“I told the boys this is going to be a grinder. I think that pressure really brought the best out of them,” said Michael Bumpus, the Monroe coach. “They were up for the challenge. GP is a solid team. … It was definitely a surprising outcome.”

It was domination from almost the beginning for Monroe. The Bearcats bounced back from a 3-and-out on its first offensive drive to mount a 98-yard scoring drive the next time around — capped by a 58 yard run by running back Jacob Jerome.

That was just the start.

The crowd looked stunned as the Bearcats headed to the locker room at halftime with a 51-6 lead, ushering in the running clock mercy rule for the entire second half.

“When we went up 21-0 I had a good feeling about it,” Bumpus said. “The way our offense was moving and our defense was holding them down. After that I felt like it was going to be a big win for us.”

In just the first half, Jerome had 144 yards rushing and two touchdowns, wide receiver Isaiah Cole had 100 yards receiving and two touchdowns — along with a 48-yard touchdown on a punt return — and senior quarterback Zach Zimmerman threw for over 200 yards and three touchdowns and added one score on a 27-yard run.

All three remained on the sideline in the second half except for Zimmerman, who served as the Bearcats’ kicker. Monroe finished with 491 yards of offense compared to 173 for Glacier Peak.

“I was looking forward to just doing our job and preparing like no other to come out here and show what we can do,” Zimmerman said. “I feel like we did our jobs and that’s the outcome. They’re a fantastic team. We just kept grinding and pushing.”

For the third season in a row Monroe, which is undefeated in WesCo 4A play along with Lake Stevens, started the season with four consecutive victories. For the first time in the three-year span, the Bearcats won game No. 5 to start the season 5-0.

Monroe has outscored its opponents 246-36 this year.

GP scored on a 44-TD pass from Ayden Ziomas to Bo Burns.