Volleyball

Eastlake 3, Mount Si 2

Hayley Barney was the different for Eastlake in a five-set league win with 30 digs, 19 kills and three service aces.

Meadowdale 3, Marysville-Getchell 2

Robin Meador accounted for over half of Marysville-Getchell’s digs in a match in which the Chargers fell by nine points in the fifth set. She had 59 digs, while teammate Alison Sievers had 27. Lauren Hunnewell was everywhere for the victors with 25 assists, six kills and 18 digs.

Bear Creek 3, Sultan 2

Bear Creek had four players with double-digit digs as it survived in five sets against Sultan. Alyssa Decker collected 32 and teammate Camille Decker had 21.

Girls soccer

Boys tennis

Todd Beamer 4, Decatur 1

Singles: Andrew Kang (TB) def. Eunil Kim 6-0, 6-1; Evan Guaderrama (TB) def. Ethan Day; 6-2, 6-4. Doubles: Jake Kim/Tae San Nguyen (TB) def. Tae Hyung Kim/Jacob Buchan; 6-0, 6-1; Elden Buchan/Ben Ray (D) def. Andy Lee/Cory Jex; 6-3, 7-6 (7-2); Austin Stafford/Bruno Antoine (TB) def. Francis Cho/Eli Bakam; 6-2, 7-6 (8-6).

Mount Rainier 3, Hazen 2

Singles: Julian Orint (MR) def. Dylan Kittay 6-4, 6-2; Sohil Shah (H) def. Alex Dunn 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: James Chen/Marcus Lee (H) def. Milan Crane/Colby Nelson 6-2, 6-0; Coby Seaver/Abhi Sanga (MR) def. Tyler Holm/Logan Ricord 4-6, 7-5, 6-4; Gabe Coluccio/Nhat Trang (MR) def. Brandon Chea/William Eng 6-1, 5-7, 6-3.

Fife 4, Foss 1

Singles: Cyrus Shaviri (Fife) def. Si Ha 6-1, 6-0; Trung Thai (Foss) def. Trey Crossen 6-2, 7-6. Doubles: Anderson/Schelbert (Fife) def. Wong/Do 6-0, 6-0; Cox/Nelson (Fife) def. Martin/De 6-2, 6-0; Rocamora/Kim (Fife) def. Nguyen/jung 6-4, 6-4.

Enumclaw 4, Auburn Mountainview 1

Singles: Ben Bozich (E) def. Juan Hayes Gonzales 6-3, 6-3; Kyle Dunning (E) def. Daniel Maije 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Nate Weeldreyer/Grant Harris (AMV) def. Derek Thomson/Ryan Dickerson 7-6, 6-3; Kenny Herbst/Tyler Miller (E) def. Ben Portman/Andre Hall 6-1, 7-5; Easton Tandecki/Josh Rosenthal (E) def. Garrett Stomberg/Andrew Piesch 6-2, 6-0.

Woodinville 6, Lynnwood 1

Singles: Eric Yang (W) def. Alex Mellen 6-1, 6-2; Justin Sim (W) def. Takara Truong 6-2, 6-2; Barnaby French (L) def. Nihar Shastri 6-3, 6-4; Aaron Prospek (W) def. Evan Wu 7-6(1), 5-7, 6-4. Doubles: Esh Sathiyamoorthy/Tak Kubota (W) def. Nic Crouse/Matthew Mansfield 6-0, 6-0; Cole Stafford/Drew Campton (W) def. Long Nguyen/Ryan Kobbashigave 6-1, 6-2; Pranav Shaji/Trent Ward (W) def. Andrew Hong/Mich Le 6-1, 6-1. Exhib. Singles: John Park (W) def. Long Nguyen 8-3.



Stanwood 7, Marysville-Pilchuck 0

Singles: Steve Sanders (S) def. Griffin Hubbert 6-0, 6-0; Nathaniel Haskin (S) def. Connor Peterson 6-0, 6-1; Peyton Headrick (S) def. Daniel Kirkwood 6-0, 6-0; Zach Hatzenbeler (S) def. Colby Evans 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Carson Midthun/Trevor Simpson (S) def. Parker Devereaux 6-0, 6-2; Trey Tiffany/Trent Morsk (S) def. Kobe Baumann/Coby Nelson 6-3, 6-2; Trey Austin/Spencer Andelin (S) def. Chris Hackmann/Jagger Willard 6-0, 6-0.

Sumner 5, Emerald Ridge 0

Singles: Collin Feely (S) def. Brandon Yi 6-2, 6-1; Johnathan Guglielmetti (S) def. Dawson Miller 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Zaylan Jacobson/Kyle Vanhout (S) def. Justin Cassens/Noah Banken 7-6 (4), 6-2; Marcus Peterson/Gabe Smith (S) def. Preston Kim/Jeremy Kwon 6-2, 6-1; PJ Boogard/Karl Gianni (S) def. Steven Gibson/Ethan Hokenstad 6-0, 6-2.

Thomas Jefferson 5, Federal Way 0

Singles: Matthew Arnold (TJ) def. Ethan Truong 6-0, 6-0; Kyle Mann (TJ) def. Cecil Samson 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Elyas Poore/Alex Argyle (TJ) def Philip Blake/Justin Leung 6-4, 6-2; Logan Grall/Jack Balster (TJ) def. Diamond Singh/Michael Wolford 6-0, 6-0; Kory Byquist/Solomon Kim (TJ) def. Sebastian Thue/Jin Ha 6-2, 6-1.



Olympia 5, Rogers 0

Justin Ong (O) def. Jordan Nguyen 6-0, 6-0; Alex Richter (O) def. Connor Matekel 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Maxwell Williams/Tucker Brandshaw (O) def. Vincent Goebels/Alec Goelzer 7-6, 6-7, 6-4; Avery Ritter/Andrew Huang (O) def. Evan Ngyard/Drew Kowalchuk 6-0, 6-2; Henry Williams/Benjamin Cahil (O) def. Parker Posey/Justin Cabanos 6-2, 6-4.

Snohomish 6, Everett 1

Singles: Kincaid Norris (S) def. Ryan Burt 6-0, 6-0; Nick Adell (S) def. Jacob Rotert 6-0, 6-2; Laudon Strickland (S) def. Eyler Anderson 6-0, 6-0; Andrew Olson (EV) def. Jonah Andrews 1-6, 6-2, 6-4. Doubles: Isaac Everett/Adam Ivelia (S) def. AJ Pignataro/Dan Peterson 6-0, 6-0; Nolan Armbruster/Nate Gauthier (S) def. Alex Pignataro/Gabe Waddle 6-1, 4-6, 6-3; Logan Stapleton/Austin Weyer (S) def. Jon Murphy/Nick Finley 6-1, 6-2.

Auburn Riverside 4, Auburn 1

Singles: Colby Tong (AR) def. Bryan Thornquist (A) 6-3, 7-6; Troy Preston (A) def. Isaiah Shin (AR) 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: Garrett Miller/Kevin Airis (AR) def. Mason Ruffin/Taylor Glenn (A) 6-0, 6-1; Matthew Butler/Calvin Park (AR) def. Ryan Yorke/Jesus Perez (A) 6-2 6-3; Michael Kim/Andy Tu (AR) def. Hector Garcia/ Trey Callero (A) 6-0, 6-1.

Arlington 6, Oak Harbor 1

Singles: Jackson Wezeman (OH) def. Connor Guthrie 6-3, 6-3; Nicholas Mendro (A) def. JJ Mitchell 7-5, 5-7, 6-4; Connor Fochesato (A) def. Sid Thomas 5-7, 7-5, 6-2; Kenny Knutson (A) def. Nathanael Thompson 6-4, 6-4. Doubles: Wren Pullig/Sean McCauley (A) def. John Bird/Matthew Kolden 6-1, 6-0; Kade Meyers/Isaiah Mitzeleeldt (A) def. Jacob Schermerhorn/Corbin Phipps 6-0, 6-0; Dean Shepherd/Burch Walker (A) def. Ryan Mene/Enrique Perrez-Herronz (6-3, 3-6, 6-0.

Boys Water Polo

Stadium 13, Kentwood 8

Stadium top scorers: W. Fors 3, J. Sweetman 3, D. Larson 3, M. Warnke 2.

Kendtood top scorers: L. Hauck 4, D. George 3.

Curtis 19, Rogers 2

Curtis top scorers: Sam Abbott 3, Abhi LArson 3, Dan Melin 3, David Ling 2, JJ Spoja 2, Justin Riggins 2.

Golf

Boys:

Bishop Blanchet 130 points, O’Dea 124

Jefferson Golf Course

Par not reported.

Medalist: Jack Manca (BB) 25 points.

Top performers: Colin Curran (BB) 24 points, Alec Feldman (O) 24, Jack Sp. 23, Jack Summers 21, Simon Serwald 20.

Girls:

Bishop Blanchet 76 points, O’Dea 58

Jefferson Golf Course

Par not reported.

Medalist: Edie O’Connor (BB) 23 points.

Top performers: Jane O’Connor (BB) 18 points, Alex Sheldrup (BB) 18, Olivia Jenne (O) 17, Siena Jerrett (BB) 17, Rachel Schreck (O) 16.